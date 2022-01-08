Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: MUM Vs TEL Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

U Mumba will be up against Telugu Titans in match no. 41 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 season on Saturday. Ahead of the match, U Mumba finds themselves at fifth place in the standings, with two wins, one loss, and three ties after playing six matches. Whereas, Telugu Titans are currently placed at the bottom of the season with four defeats and two ties, searching for their first victory of the season. The match is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST from the Sheraton Grand in Whitefield. Bengaluru.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi League season 8: Team News

Meanwhile, Mumbai heads into Saturday’s clash after drawing their previous game against the Haryana Steelers, 24-24 on January 4. At the same time, the Titans face U Mumba after losing 36-35 to Dabang Delhi in their previous match on January 5. V Ajith Kumar, Rinku, Siddharth Desai, and Sandeep Kandola are some of the players from both teams who have performed exceptionally well in the season so far for their respective teams.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi League Season 8: Dream11 predictions

U Mumba Probable Line-up: Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh, Rinku, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsodlou, V. Ajith Kumar

Telugu Titans Probable Line-up: Ankit Beniwal, Surinder Singh, Rohit Kumar, Rajnish, Ruturaj Koravi, C. Arun, Sandeep Kandola

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Fantasy Team- V. Ajith Kumar (c), Fazel Atrachali, Surinder Singh, Rinku HC, Mohsen Maghsodlou, Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish (vc)

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi League Season 8: Top Picks and Fantasy Tips

V Ajith Kumar and Abhishek Singh are the two top raiders from Mumbai, who will be the top picks for fans in their fantasy teams ahead of Saturday’s match. Ajith Kumar has scored a total of 51 raid points in six matches, while Abhishek has 44 raid points to his credit. Rinku and Fazel Atrachali will be the top two defenders for U Mumba in the season as they have returned 13 and nine successful tackles respectively for the team.

At the same time, Siddharth Desai and Ankit Beniwal will be the top two raiders for the Telugu Titans in the match. While Siddharth has played only three matches in the season, Ankit Beniwal has scored 34 raid points in the season so far. Sandeep Kandola and Ruturaj Koravi will be the top two defenders from Telugu Titans for the fantasy teams as Kandola has returned with 12 successful tackles, while Ruturaj has contributed with 11 successful tackles.

(Instagram Image: @prokabaddi)