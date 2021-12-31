Last Updated:

Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: PAT Vs BEN Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

After a convincing 38-26 victory against the Puneri Paltan in their previous game, three-time PKL champions Patna Pirates will now take on Bengal Warriors.

PKL: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors

After a convincing 38-26 victory against the Puneri Paltan in their previous game, three-time Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champions Patna Pirates will now take on last year's title winners, Bengal Warriors, on Friday night. The clash will commence live at 8:30 PM IST on December 31, from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru.

On the other hand, the Warriors head into this game on the back of a harsh 52-35 defeat against last year's finalists, Dabang Delhi. With both teams currently ranked in fifth and sixth place in the PKL standings, they would both want to win this match to keep pace with the leaders. Ahead of what promises to be another exciting contest, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors game and our PAT vs BEN Dream11 prediction.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors predicted starting line-up

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, C Sajin C, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Darshan J, Abozar Mighani, Vijin Thangaduarai, Sachin Vittala

Pro Kabaddi League: PAT vs BEN Dream11 prediction

Defenders: C Sajin C, Sachin Vittala, Sunil

All-rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sachin Tanwar

Raiders: Monu Goyat, Maninder Singh

Captain: Maninder Singh

Vice-captain: Sachin Tanwar

Pro Kabaddi League: PAT vs BEN fantasy tips

Patna Pirates: Although the team seem to be struggling in the raiding department, star raider Sachin Tanwar seems to be finding his form once again. Sachin has scored back to back Super 10s against the UP Yoddha and the Puneri Paltan despite not many points coming from other raiders.

Bengal Warriors: Even though his team suffered a heavy defeat in their last game against Dabang Delhi, captain Maninder Singh was yet in sensational form. Maninder picked up 16 points, of which 12 came from raids and four in bonuses. He was also in outstanding form against the Warriors' earlier game against Bengaluru Bulls as he picked up 17 points, of which 16 came from raids and one in a bonus.

(Disclaimer: The PAT vs BEN Dream11 prediction and PAT vs BEN fantasy tips do not guarantee positive results.)

