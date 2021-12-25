Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: PAT Vs UP Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

Patna Pirates are all set to lock horns with U.P. Yodha in match no. 10 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2021 season on Saturday, December 25. Patna Pirates head into this match on the back of a close victory against Haryana Steelers in their campaign opener. The Pirates defeated Haryana 42-39 to start their campaign on a high and will look to continue the winning momentum against Patna. At the same time, UP Yodha had a rather disappointing start to the season, as they lost to the defending champions Bengal Warriors, 38-33 in the first match of the season. The clash will feature UP’s star player Pardeep Narwal playing against his former team Patna Pirates, which is expected to attract lots of fan attention.

Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha- Head-to-head stats

Ahead of Saturday’s clash, both teams have faced each other eight teams in the history of PKL. Out of the eight matches played, the Pirates have an upper hand over Yoddha in terms of wins. Patna has defeated UP on four occasions before, while UP trail with three wins to their name. Meanwhile, one match between both teams had ended in a tie.

Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha- Dream11 Predictions

Patna Pirates Predicted Playing line-up: Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar, Sachin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Sunil

UP Yoddha Predicted Playing line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Sumit

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Fantasy Team: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Kumar, Sajin C, Monu Goyat(vc), Pardeep Narwal(c)

Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha- Fantasy Tips and Key Players

Heading into the match no. 10, Pardeep Narwal will be the key raider for UP, as he earned eight raid points during the previous match. At the same time, Monu Goyat will be the key raider for Patna as he put up a brilliant effort of 14 successful raid points to his credit. Meanwhile, Ashu Singh and Sajin C will be the top defenders in the clash, as both players contributed with three tackle points in the previous matches for UP and Patna respectively.

Image: Instagram/@prokabaddi