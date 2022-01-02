Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: PUN Vs BLR Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

Match number 29 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see Puneri Paltan lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls on January 2nd at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 8:30 pm IST.

Puneri Paltan are languishing at the bottom of the points table as things stand, having won one and lost three of their four games so far, while Bengaluru Bulls stands at second having won 3, drawn 1 and lost one of their five games. Ahead of the PKL game, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls fixture and our PUN vs BLR fantasy tips.

PKL Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 29, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: January 2nd, 2021, Friday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

PUN vs BLR Dream11 Prediction: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan: Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rahul Chaudhari

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

TAM vs PUN Dream11 Prediction: TAM vs PUN fantasy tips

Mahender Singh, Rahul Chaudhari, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aslam Inamdar, Chandran Ranjit, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bhardwaj

Captain: Pankaj Mohite

Vice-captain: Aslam Inamdar

Pro Kabaddi League Match 29: Player to watch out for

Aslam Inamdar: Puneri Paltan's Aslam Inamdar has been in decent form having picked 18 raid points and six tackle points in four games. He will be a player to watch out for.

Pro Kabaddi League: PUN vs BLR Live Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls game on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV). Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. ThePuneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls match is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm IST.

Image: Twitter/ProKabaddi

(Disclaimer: The PUN vs BLR Dream11 Prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PUN vs BLR fantasy tips does not guarantee positive results.)