Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: PUN Vs PAT Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

After a nail-biting 34-33 victory over the Telegu Titans, the Puneri Paltan will now face three-time Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champions Patna Pirates. The clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, December 28, from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru.

On the other hand, the Pirates head into this clash on the back of a heartbreaking 36-35 defeat to UP Yoddha. With both teams having won one game from the two they have played, they would hope to get another victory to keep pace with the leaders. Ahead of what promises to be another exciting game, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates clash and our PUN vs PAT Dream11 prediction.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates predicted starting line-up

Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Sombir, Jadhav Shahaji, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sanket Sawant

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, C Sajin C, Neeraj Kumar, Prashanth Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

PUN vs PAT Dream11 prediction

Defenders: C Sajin C, Sanket Sawant

All-rounders: Sachin Tanwar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Raiders: Nitin Tomar, Mohit Goyat, Monu Goyat

Captain: Monu Goyat

Vice-captain: Mohit Goyat

Pro Kabaddi League: PUN vs PAT fantasy tips

Puneri Paltan: After an exceptional performance against the Telegu Titans in his previous game, Mohit Goyat is a player to track closely. The Puneri Paltan raider scored nine points that included seven from raids and two bonuses. In stark contrast, veteran raider Rahul Chaudhari had a disappointing game as he could manage just one bonus point, suggesting he could also be dropped for the match against the Patna Pirates.

Mo hits on the cards from Goyat 😎



Watch the full post-match interview on the PKL website to watch Anup Kumar applaud this young dynamic raider 👏#PUNvTT #SuperhitPangahttps://t.co/11YmN0KmgC pic.twitter.com/usu1Kmhssm — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 26, 2021

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat is undoubtedly a player that must be selected in all Dream11 teams as the star raider has had two fantastic games. In his first game against the Haryana Steelers, Goyat scored a whopping 15 points that included 11 from raids, one tackle and three bonuses. He followed that performance up with another five points against the UP Yoddha, scoring three from raids, one tackle and a bonus.

(Disclaimer: The PUN vs PAT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.)