Last Updated:

Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: PUN Vs TEL Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

After a disappointing 41-30 loss to Dabang Delhi in their opening game, the Puneri Paltans will now face Telegu Titans in their next Pro Kabaddi League game.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
PKL

Image: Twitter@ProKabaddi, TeleguTitans


After a disappointing 41-30 loss to Dabang Delhi in their opening match, the Puneri Paltan will now face Telegu Titans in their next Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game. The clash will commence live at 8:30 PM IST on December 25, from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Titans kickstarted their PKL 2021 campaign with a nail-biting 40-40 draw against Southern derby rivals Tamil Thalaivas. Ahead of what promises to be another exciting game, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans clash and our PUN vs TEL Dream11 prediction.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans predicted starting line-up

Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar, Rahul Chaudhari, Pankaj Mohite, Sombir, Jadhav Shahaji, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sanket Sawant

Telegu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Rajnish, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola, Rohit Kumar

PUN vs TEL Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Sombir, Akash Choudhary

All-rounders: Sandeep Kandola

Raiders: Nitin Tomar, Rahul Chaudhari, Siddharth Desai

Captain: Siddharth Desai

Vice-captain: Nitin Tomar

PKL: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans top fantasy picks

Puneri Paltan: Even though the team were extremely disappointing in their opening game against Dabang Delhi, captain Nitin Tomar still had a decent game. The Puneri Paltan raider scored seven points, including five from raids and two bonuses.

READ | Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: JAI vs HAR fantasy tips, team news and more

Telegu Titans: After a fantastic start to the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, captain Siddharth Desai is undoubtedly a player that must be closely tracked. The Telegu Titans raider claimed 11 points in his first match against the Tamil Thalaivas that included eight from raids and three bonuses.

READ | Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: PAT vs UP fantasy tips, team news and more

PKL table update: Puneri Paltan in last while Telegu Titans in 7th

After one game, Puneri Paltan are currently in last place with no points and have a PD of -11. On the other hand, Telegu Titans are currently in seventh place with three points, seven points behind leaders Dabang Delhi, who have played a game more. The complete PKL standings can be seen in the tweet below.

READ | Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 live stream: How to Watch GUJ vs JAI on TV and online

(Disclaimer: The Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans starting line-ups are made on the basis of our own analysis. The PUN vs TEL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.)

Tags: PKL, Pro Kabaddi League, Puneri Paltan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com