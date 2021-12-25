Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: PUN Vs TEL Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

After a disappointing 41-30 loss to Dabang Delhi in their opening match, the Puneri Paltan will now face Telegu Titans in their next Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game. The clash will commence live at 8:30 PM IST on December 25, from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Titans kickstarted their PKL 2021 campaign with a nail-biting 40-40 draw against Southern derby rivals Tamil Thalaivas. Ahead of what promises to be another exciting game, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans clash and our PUN vs TEL Dream11 prediction.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans predicted starting line-up

Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar, Rahul Chaudhari, Pankaj Mohite, Sombir, Jadhav Shahaji, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sanket Sawant

Telegu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Rajnish, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola, Rohit Kumar

PUN vs TEL Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Sombir, Akash Choudhary

All-rounders: Sandeep Kandola

Raiders: Nitin Tomar, Rahul Chaudhari, Siddharth Desai

Captain: Siddharth Desai

Vice-captain: Nitin Tomar

PKL: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans top fantasy picks

Puneri Paltan: Even though the team were extremely disappointing in their opening game against Dabang Delhi, captain Nitin Tomar still had a decent game. The Puneri Paltan raider scored seven points, including five from raids and two bonuses.

Telegu Titans: After a fantastic start to the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, captain Siddharth Desai is undoubtedly a player that must be closely tracked. The Telegu Titans raider claimed 11 points in his first match against the Tamil Thalaivas that included eight from raids and three bonuses.

PKL table update: Puneri Paltan in last while Telegu Titans in 7th

After one game, Puneri Paltan are currently in last place with no points and have a PD of -11. On the other hand, Telegu Titans are currently in seventh place with three points, seven points behind leaders Dabang Delhi, who have played a game more. The complete PKL standings can be seen in the tweet below.

After 3⃣ days of 💥💥 panga - @DabangDelhiKC sit atop the League Table!



Will the story change this weekend? Only time will tell!



Keep watching #vivoProKabaddi, LIVE on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

