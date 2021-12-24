Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: TAM Vs BLR Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

After a nail-biting 40-40 tie against the Telegu Titans in their first match, the Tamil Thalaivas will now face Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls. The game will commence live at 8:30 PM IST on December 24, from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru.

Following a disappointing 46-30 defeat to PKL season 2 champions Mumbai Indians, the Bengaluru franchise will hope to get their campaign back on track with a potential win on their home turf. Ahead of the game, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls clash and our TAM vs BLR Dream11 prediction.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls team news: Probable 7

Tamil Thalaivas: Bhavani Rajput, K. Prapanjan, Manjeet, PO Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Ashish-II

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (c), Mohit Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran, Mahender Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, GB More.

Adding to the 'Super' in #SuperhitPanga 😏💥



Don't just take our word for it, watch #CHEvBLR to see it for yourself.



LIVE coverage starts tonight, 7:30 PM onwards on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar#vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/YUmlfcS9ME — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 24, 2021

TAM vs BLR Dream11 prediction

Defenders: PO Surjeet Singh, Mahender Singh, Sahil Singh

All-rounders: GB More, Ashish-II

Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Manjeet

Captain: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Vice-captain: Manjeet

PKL: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls top fantasy picks

Tamil Thalaivas: After an outstanding start to the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, Manjeet is undoubtedly a player that must be closely tracked. The Tamil Thalaivas raider claimed 12 points in his first match against the Telegu Titans that included nine from raids and three bonuses.

Bengaluru Bulls: Although captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat could not help the team win their opening game against U Mumba, he is still one of the standout players to watch because of his raiding abilities. Despite the defeat, Pawan still managed to score 12 points that included seven from raids and five bonuses.

Meanwhile, fellow raider Chandran Ranjit is another player that could be included in the Dream11 teams as he interestingly outscored his captain Pawan in the opening game of the season. Ranjit scored 13 points that included nine from raids and four from bonuses.

(Disclaimer: The Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls team news is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TAM vs BLR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.)