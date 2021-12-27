Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: TAM Vs MUM Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

Tamil Thalivas all are set to face U Mumba in match no. 15 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021, on Monday in the first matchup for the day. The Thalaivas head into the match after losing to Bengaluru Bulls 30-38 in their last clash on December 24, following a draw in their opening match of the season 40-40 against Telugu Titans. At the same time, U Mumba lost their last PKL 2021 match 27-31 against the Dabang Delhi KC, after winning 46-30 against Bengaluru Bulls in their season opener.

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba: Dream11 Predictions

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet Dahiya (Raider) K Prapanjan (Raider) Bhavani Rajput (Raider) Mohit Jakhar (Left Cover) Surjeet (Right Cover) Sahil Gulia (Left Corner) Sagar Rathee (Right Corner)

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh (Raider) S Anil (Raider) Shivam (All-rounder) Harendra Kumar (Left Cover) Mohsen Maghsoudlou (Right Cover) Fazel Atrachali (Left Corner) Rinku (Right Corner)

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Fantasy Team: Fazel Atrachali, Surjeet, Sagar Rathee, Rinku, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Abhisek Singh, S Anil

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba: Full Squads

Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet (C), K Prapanjan (VC), Manjeet Dahiya, Ajinkya Pawar, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Sandaruwan Asiri, Sagar Krishna, Sourabh Patil, Santhapanaselvam, Anwar Saheed Baba, Himanshu, Sagar Rathee, M Abhishek, Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder, Sahil, Ashish, Mohit

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (C), Abhishek Singh (VC), V Ajith Kumar, Jashandeep Singh, Navneet, Rahul Rana, Kamlesh, Shivam, Harendra Kumar, Sunil Siddhagawli, Ajeet, Rinku, Prince, Baljinder Singh, Rahul, Mohsen Mghsoudlou, Ajinkya Kapre, Ashish Sangwan, Pankaj, Monu

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba: Team News and Fantasy Tips

Heading into the match, U Mumba sit fifth in the PKL 8 standings with one win and a loss to their name, while Tamil Thalaivas sit in the second last position in the standings with one loss and a draw to their name. Fazel Atrachali and Surjeet are two defenders from both teams who would be the key players in Monday’s match, while Abhishek Singh and S Anil are two raiders from U Mumba, who will be expected to shine during the match. At the same time, Manjeet Dahiya and K Prajapan will be the key raiders for Tamil Thalaivas in the match.

(Instagram Image: @prokabaddi)