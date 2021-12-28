Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: TEL Vs HAR Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

After a heartbreaking 34-33 defeat against the Puneri Paltan in their previous game, Telugu Titans will now face Haryana Steelers in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Tuesday. The clash will commence live at 8:30 PM IST on December 28, from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru.

Similarly, the Steelers also head into this match on the back of a 40-38 loss, in what was a tightly contested game until the very end. With both teams having lost their opening two games, this clash is a must-win for either side to keep pace with the rest of the league. Ahead of what promises to be another exciting contest, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Telegu Titans vs Haryana Steelers game and our TEL vs HAR Dream11 prediction.

Telegu Titans vs Haryana Steelers predicted starting line-up

Telegu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Ankit Beniwal, Rohit Kumar, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Shrikant Tewthia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada

Aise dhakaad hai 😉



Vikash Kandola speaks on how the Steelers are preparing for a blockbuster #SuperhitPanga against Telugu Titans in this edition of Blockbuster Take! 💥#TTvHS #vivoProKabaddi@HaryanaSteelers pic.twitter.com/LU3T9kMsSw — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 28, 2021

PKL: TEL vs HAR Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Jaideep Kuldeep, Sandeep Kandola, C Arun

All-rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohit

Raiders: Siddharth Desai, Vikash Kandola

Captain: Siddharth Desai

Vice-captain: Rohit Gulia

Pro Kabaddi League: TEL vs HAR fantasy tips

Telugu Titans: Although the team is yet to win a game, captain Siddharth Desai is undoubtedly a player that must be selected in all Dream11 teams as he was a standout performer in the side in both matches. The Telegu Titans captain picked up 11 points in the first game against Tamil Thalaivas that included eight from raids and three bonuses.

He carried on this stellar form in the next clash against the Puneri Paltan as he picked up 15 points that included 12 from raids, one tackle and a bonus. His excellent raiding form is likely to cause trouble to the Haryana Steelers, who have found it difficult to defend, having conceded at least 27 raid points in both games.

Haryana Steelers: Rohit Gulia is a player that must be closely tracked after he delivered two decent performances in the opening two matches. The Haryana Steelers raider scored 10 points in his first match against the Patna Pirates, including six from raids and four bonuses. He topped that performance with another seven points in his next game against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

(Disclaimer: The TEL vs HAR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.)