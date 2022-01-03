Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: TEL Vs PAT Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

In a blockbuster clash, the Telugu Titans are set to take on the Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22. The clash is set to begin at 8:30 PM IST on Monday, January 3, at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru. Having started the season off in a not-so-great fashion the Titans have won no game so far, drawing two and losing two. The Pirates on the other hand have been in sensational form having won three games and lost just one so far.

Take a look at the Dream11 Prediction, as well as the probable line-ups and more for the upcoming Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League match.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Team News: Probable 7

Telugu Titans: Rohit Kumar, Surinder Singh, Manish, Rakesh, Ankit Beniwal, Ruturaj Koravi, Adarsh T.

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashant Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

TEL vs PAT Dream11 Prediction

Based on our TEL vs PAT Dream11 prediction, it seems that the Patna Pirates could snatch the win in this highly enticing PKL 2021 match-up. It will be especially tough for the Telugu Titans team to cope with the strong lineup that the Pirates boast and especially given their current form it will be extremely tough for the Titans.

TEL vs PAT Fantasy Tips: Dream11 Team

Captain: Monu Goyat

Vice-captain: Sachin Tanwar

TEL vs PAT Dream11 Team: Sunil, C Sajin C, Sandeep Kandola, Surinder Singh, Sachin Tanwar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Monu Goyat.

TEL vs PAT Fantasy Tips: Top Picks

Telugu Titans

With the return of their star raider Siddhart Desai who has managed to get 34 raid points so far, they will possess a tough attack. Ruturaj Koravi is their only defender in form as he has managed to get eight tackle points so far which is the highest for the Titans in defence.

Patna Pirates

Monu Goyat has found his form and is running rampant in the league so far with 31 raid points but he has proved to be a wonderful defender as well with seven tackle points also. Sunil has been a rock-solid defender for the Pirates this season with 11 points already. Sachin Tanwar has managed to claim 31 raid points and five tackle points so he is another good shout from the Pirates' team.