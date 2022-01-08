Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: UP Vs DEL Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

After a disappointing 39-33 defeat to the Tamil Thalaivas in their previous game, UP Yoddha will now take on last season's finalists Dabang Delhi in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game. The clash will begin live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru.

On the other hand, the Dabang head into this game on the back of a nail-biting 36-35 win over the Telegu Titans. As for UP Yoddha, they will hope to get back to winning ways to keep pace with the rest of the league, whereas the Dabang Delhi will hope to continue their winning run to regain their lead at the top of the PKL standings.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting contest, here is a look at our probable 7 for the UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi game and our UP vs DEL PKL Dream11 prediction.

UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi predicted starting line-up

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep, Rohit Tomar.

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal.

Pro Kabaddi League: UP vs DEL PKL Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Nitesh Kumar

All-rounders: Shubham Kumar, Sandeep Narwal

Raiders: Surender Gill, Naveen Kumar

Captain: Naveen Kumar

Vice-captain: Surender Gill

Pro Kabaddi League Dream11: UP vs DEL fantasy tips

UP Yoddha: With VIVO Pro Kabaddi League's top raider Pardeep Narwal not performing up to his high standards, Surender Gill is likely the man to watch in the team. Gill picked up 14 points in his previous game, with 9 points coming from raids, four from bonuses and one from a tackle.

Dabang Delhi: When it comes to this team, one does not need to look any further beyond star raider Naveen Kumar. Naveen picked up a staggering 25 points in his previous game against the Telegu Titans, picking up 15 from raids and 10 from bonuses. The Yoddha defence will undoubtedly find it difficult to keep the star raider of the Dabang quiet for long.

(Disclaimer: The UP vs DEL PKL Dream11 prediction and MUM vs UP PKL fantasy tips do not guarantee positive results.)