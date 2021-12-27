Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: UP Vs JAI Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

In a blockbuster clash, UP Yodhha is all set to take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22. The clash is set to begin at 8:30 PM IST on Monday, December 27 at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru. Both the teams lost their first match but managed to bounce back in their previous games with convincing wins so it will definitely be a heated contest between the two.

Take a look at the Dream11 Prediction, as well as the probable line-ups and more for the upcoming UP Yodhha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League match.

UP vs JAI Dream11 Prediction

Based on our UP vs JAI Dream11 Prediction, it seems that UP Yodhha could snatch the win in this highly enticing PKL 2021 match up. It will be especially tough for the Jaipur Pink Panthers' defensive to handle Pardeep Narwal. Though Shrikanth Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar will have to step up and off-load some of the pressure of Narwal's shoulders.

UP Yodhha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Team News: Probable 7

UP Yodhha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Vishal, Nitin Rawal, Amit, Dharamraj Cheralathan, Amit Hooda, Shaul Kumar.

UP Yodhha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-captain: Amit Hooda

UP vs JAI Dream11 Team: Amit Hooda, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Amit Kharb, Shaul Kumar, Gurdeep, Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav.

UP Yodhha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2021 Top Picks

UP Yodhha

Surender Gill and Shrikanth Jadhav are two very vital raiders to have in your fantasy team as they have been superb so far. Especially Shrikanth who has had two fantastic games so far. But of course, Pardeep Narwal is the most important player to have in the team given that he managed to get 12 raid points against Patna Pirates in their last game. Sumit is also a good option with his six tackle points so he will be a good defensive choice.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal exceeded all expectations in their last match against the Haryana Steelers when he scored a whopping 18 raid points. Shaul Kumar was their best defender with just four tackle points. But the good news is that Deepak Hooda returns to the team to form with a super-10 in the attack.

Image: @UpYoddha/@JaipurPanthers/Twitter