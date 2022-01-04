Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: UP Vs TAM Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

In what is touted as a lifesaver clash, UP Yoddha are all set to lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in match no. 33 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at the Sheraton Grand in Bangalore on Tuesday. The match will be the last matchup for the day and is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST. Ahead of the match, UP Yoddha sit eighth in the PKL 8 points table with one win, two defeats, and two tied matches, while Tamil Thalaivas currently find themselves at sixth in the standings with one win, one defeat, and three draws.

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas: Team News

The Thalaivas face UP after drawing their previous fixture 34-34 against Dabang Delhi KC. At the same time, UP Yoddha also drew their previous game 28-28 against U Mumba on January 1. Manjeet, Pardeep Narwal, Surjeet Singh, and Sumit are a few of the players who are the top performers for their respective teams so far in the season and will be expected to shine during Tuesday’s match.

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas: Dream11 Prediction

UP Yoddha Probable Playing Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Ankit, Rohit Tomar, Surender Gill, Sumit.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing Line-up:: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit Jakhar, Sagar.

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Fantasy Team: Sumit (VC), Sagar, Surjeet Singh, Sahil Singh, Mohit, Surender Gill (C), Abhishek Panwar

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas: Top Picks and Fantasy Tips

Sumit and Ashu Singh are two defenders from UP who are must-haves for fans in their fantasy teams. Sumit currently sits at the top of the list with players having the most no. of successful tackles with 16 to his credit, while Ashu Singh has returned with 10 successful tackles. At the same time, Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill will be the two top raiders from UP Yoddha. Pardeep has amassed a total of 38 raid points, while Surender has scored 29 points so far in the season.

Meanwhile, Manjeet and Ajinkya Pawar will be the two top raiders from Tamil Thalaivas as Manjeet has 39 raid points to his credit, while Ajinkya has scored 14. In the meantime, Surjeet Singh and Sagar will be the top raiders from the squad. Surjeet has returned with 15 successful tackles so far, while Sagar has 11 tackles to his credit.

