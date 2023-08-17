Pro-Kabaddi League-10 Set For Dec 2, 2023 Return In 12-city Caravan Format

Pro-Kabaddi League's 10th edition will return in the 12-city caravan format and is slated to begin on December 2.

The auction for the upcoming season will be held in Mumbai from September 8-9, the organisers stated in a release.

“We have witnessed kabaddi spreading across India as a sport people love to watch and play through the success of the last nine seasons of PKL,'' PKL Commissioner Anupam Goswami said.

''We promise a memorable tenth edition which will be a true celebration of the sport,” he added.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are the two-time defending champion, while Patna Pirates are the most successful team with three titles.

Seasoned Pardeep Narwal, who currently plays for UP Yoddha, has the most raid points to his name (1,542).

In the defence, Iranian tackler Fazel Atrachali has garnered the most tackle points (424), while he currently leads Puneri Paltan. The complete schedule for PKL Season 10 is expected to be announced in due course.