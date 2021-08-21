Pro Kabaddi League 2021: See Full List Of Players Retained By PKL Teams Ahead Of Auction

Quick links:
Image Credits: @ProKabaddi - Twitter
The Pro Kabaddi League 2021 (PKL) has officially released a list of all the players that have been retained by their respective teams. In Pro Kabaddi, a maximum of 12 players can be retained in each team. This includes a maximum of six Elite Retained Players (established PKL players from previous seasons) and six Retained Young Players, comprising those selected in the team through the New Young Player programme. The 12 teams kept 59 players in all. Of the Elite Retained Players, 22 made the cut. Six are from the Retained Young Players while 31 are Existing New Young Players.
Jaipur Pink Panthers have retained the highest number of players with seven while Tamil Thalaivas have the least with three. U Mumbai have retained the most under the Elite Retained Players with four. Nabibakhsh and Fazel Atrachali were retained by U Mumba and Hadi Tajik by Puneri Paltan making up the three overseas players who have been retained by their respective teams. Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers have each retained five young players.
The non-retained players including all squad players from PKL seasons 6 and 7 will go for auctions in Mumbai from August 29 to 31. The Category A domestic players auction will be broadcast live on August 30 on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.
Elite Retained Players
Maninder Singh - Raider
Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh - All Rounder
Rinku Narwal - Defender
Retained Young Players
Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat - Raider
Elite Retained Players
Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - Raider
Amit Sheoran - Defender
Existing New Young Players
Saurabh Nandal - Defender
Banty - Raider
Mohit Sehrawat - Defender
Elite Retained Players
Vijay - All Rounder
Neeraj Narwal - Raider
Retained Young Players
Naveen Kumar - Raider
Existing New Young Players
Balram - All Rounder
Sumit - Defender
Mohit - Defender
Elite Retained Players
Parvesh Bhainswal - Defender
Sunil Kumar - Defender
Existing New Young Players
Harmanjeet Singh - Raider
Sumit - Defender
Ankit - Defender
Elite Retained Players
Vikash Kandola - Raider
Existing New Young Players
Vinay - Raider
Vikas Chillar - Raider
Chand Singh - Defender
Elite Retained Players
Amit Hooda - Defender
Vishal - Defender
Retained Young Players
Nitin Rawal - All Rounder
Existing New Young Players
Sachin Narwal - All-rounder
Pavan TR - Defender
Sushil Gulia - Raider
Elavarasan A - Defender
Elite Retained Players
Neeraj Kumar - Defender
Monu - Raider
Existing New Young Players
Sahil Mann - All Rounder
Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan - Raider
Mohit - Raider
Elite Retained Players
Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav - Defender
Pawan Kumar Kadian - Raider
Hadi Tajik - Defender
Existing New Young Players
Sanket Sawant - Defender
Pankaj Mohite - Raider
Existing New Young Players
Sagar - Defender
Himanshu - Defender
M Abishek - Defender
Elite Retained Players
Rakesh Gowda - Raider
Retained Young Players
Ankit Beniwal - Raider
Rajnish - Raider
Existing New Young Players
Manish - Defender
Akash Choudhary - Defender
Akash Dattu Arsul - Defender
Elite Retained Players
Abhishek Singh - Raider
Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre - All Rounder
Harendra Kumar - Defender
Fazel Atrachali - Defender
Existing New Young Players
Navneet - Raider
Retained Young Players
Nitesh Kumar - Defender
Existing New Young Players
Sumit - Defender
Ashu Singh - Defender
Surinder Gill - Raider