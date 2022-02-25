Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PKL Final Live?

Quick links:
Image: PKL/Twitter
Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi are all set to lock horns against each other in the final of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 on Friday. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST and will be held at Bengaluru's Sheraton Grand Hotel. Patna qualified for the ultimate round after defeating UP Yoddha in the semis, while Delhi beat Bengaluru Bulls to enter its second consecutive final. Patna Pirates have previously won the title a record three times, while Delhi is yet to complete its maiden title win. As per experts, Patna Pirates are likely to win tonight's final against Delhi.
Kabaddi fans can tune in to Star Sports Network to watch the live telecast of the PKL Season 8 finale between Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates. The matches will be broadcast live in various Indian languages on Star Network's multiple sports channels, including Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live-streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Those who want to watch the live-streaming of PKL 2022 final can subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar for a minimum annual subscription fee of Rs. 499.
|Sr. No.
|Name
|Team
|Matches
|PTS
|1.
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Bengaluru Bulls
|24
|304
|2.
|Arjun Deshwal
|Pink Panthers
|22
|267
|3.
|Maninder Singh
|Bengal Warriors
|22
|262
|4.
|Naveen Kumar
|Dabang Delhi
|16
|194
|5.
|Surender Gill
|UP Yoddha
|23
|189
|6.
|Pardeep Narwal
|UP Yoddha
|24
|188
|7.
|Abhishek Singh
|U Mumba
|22
|177
|8.
|Vikash Kandola
|Haryana Steelers
|22
|174
|9.
|Aslam Inamdar
|Puneri Paltan
|23
|169
|10.
|Sachin
|Patna Pirates
|22
|163
|Sr. No.
|Name
|Team
|Matches
|PTS
|1.
|
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
|Patna Pirates
|23
|87
|2.
|
Sagar
|Tamil Thalaivas
|22
|82
|3.
|
Saurabh Nandal
|Bengaluru Bulls
|24
|69
|4.
|
Jaideep
|Haryana Steelers
|22
|66
|5.
|Sumit
|UP Yoddha
|24
|62
|6.
|Rinku
|U Mumba
|22
|60
|7.
|Sombir
|Puneri Paltan
|19
|60
|8.
|Nitesh Kumar
|UP Yoddha
|24
|57
|9.
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|Gujarat Giants
|23
|56
|10.
|Surjeet Singh
|Tamil Thalaivas
|20
|53