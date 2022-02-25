Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PKL Final Live?

Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi are all set to lock horns against each other in the final of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 on Friday. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST and will be held at Bengaluru's Sheraton Grand Hotel. Patna qualified for the ultimate round after defeating UP Yoddha in the semis, while Delhi beat Bengaluru Bulls to enter its second consecutive final. Patna Pirates have previously won the title a record three times, while Delhi is yet to complete its maiden title win. As per experts, Patna Pirates are likely to win tonight's final against Delhi.

How to watch PKL 2022 final?

Kabaddi fans can tune in to Star Sports Network to watch the live telecast of the PKL Season 8 finale between Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates. The matches will be broadcast live in various Indian languages on Star Network's multiple sports channels, including Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live-streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Those who want to watch the live-streaming of PKL 2022 final can subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar for a minimum annual subscription fee of Rs. 499.

PKL 2022: Top Raiders

Sr. No. Name Team Matches PTS 1. Pawan Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls 24 304 2. Arjun Deshwal Pink Panthers 22 267 3. Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 22 262 4. Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi 16 194 5. Surender Gill UP Yoddha 23 189 6. Pardeep Narwal UP Yoddha 24 188 7. Abhishek Singh U Mumba 22 177 8. Vikash Kandola Haryana Steelers 22 174 9. Aslam Inamdar Puneri Paltan 23 169 10. Sachin Patna Pirates 22 163

PKL 2022: Top Defenders

Sr. No. Name Team Matches PTS 1. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Patna Pirates 23 87 2. Sagar Tamil Thalaivas 22 82 3. Saurabh Nandal Bengaluru Bulls 24 69 4. Jaideep Haryana Steelers 22 66 5. Sumit UP Yoddha 24 62 6. Rinku U Mumba 22 60 7. Sombir Puneri Paltan 19 60 8. Nitesh Kumar UP Yoddha 24 57 9. Parvesh Bhainswal Gujarat Giants 23 56 10. Surjeet Singh Tamil Thalaivas 20 53

Image: PKL/Twitter