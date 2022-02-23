Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PKL Semi-finals?

The semi-final matches of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 are all set to get underway in Bengaluru tonight. The first semi-final will be played between table-toppers Patna Pirates and third-placed UP Yoddha, while the semi-final 2 will see second-placed Dabang Delhi lock horns against fourth-ranked Bengaluru Bulls. The winners of both matches will qualify for the final, which is scheduled to be held at the same venue on February 25.

Where will PKL 2022 semi-final matches be played?

Both the matches will be played at Bengaluru's Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel. The first match between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, while the second match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls is slated to start at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch PKL 2022 semi-final matches?

Kabaddi enthusiasts can tune in to Star Sports Network to watch the live telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 semi-final matches. The matches will be broadcast live in various Indian languages on Star Network's multiple sports channels, including Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live-streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Those who want to watch the live-streaming of PKL 2022 semi-final matches can subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar for a minimum fee of Rs. 499.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Probable lineups

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar, Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surinder Gill, Shubham Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Probable lineups

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Krishan, Ashu Malik/Neeraj Narwal.

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Mahender Rajput, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam.

PKL 2022: Top Raiders

1. Pawan Sehrawat - Bengaluru Bulls - 286

2. Arjun Deshwal - Pink Panthers - 267

3. Maninder Singh - Bengal Warriors - 262

4. Surender Gill - UP Yoddha - 188

5. Pardeep Narwal - UP Yoddha - 184

PKL 2022: Top Defenders

1. SagarTamil Thalaivas - 82

2. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh - Patna Pirates - 81

3. Jaideep - Haryana Steelers - 66

4. Saurabh Nandal - Bengaluru Bulls - 65

5. Sumit - UP Yoddha - 61

(Image: Twitter@PatnaPirates, BengaluruBulls)