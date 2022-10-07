Pro Kabaddi League 2022: PKL Full Schedule, Teams, Full Squads, Venues And More

After three long years, season nine of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is all set to welcome fans back to the stadiums when it gets underway on October 7. 12 teams will take part in this season and the competition would be held across three venues: Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. Ahead of what promises to be another exciting season, here is a look at the full PKL schedule and the complete squads of all the teams.

Pro Kabaddi League schedule

All matches in Bengaluru:

October 7, 2022

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba (7:30 PM)

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans (8:30 PM)

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas (9:30 PM)

October 8, 2022

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan (7:30 PM)

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas (8:30 PM)

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers (9:30 PM)

October 9, 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates (7:30 PM)

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors (8:30 PM)

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls (9:30 PM)

October 10, 2022

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas (7:30 PM)

Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants (8:30 PM)

October 11, 2022

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas (7:30 PM)

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans (8:30 PM)

October 12, 2022

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors (7:30 PM)

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi (8:30 PM)

October 14, 2022

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba (7:30 PM)

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers (8:30 PM)

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan (9:30 PM)

October 15, 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants (7:30 PM)

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi (8:30 PM)

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates (9:30 PM)

October 16, 2022

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba (7:30 PM)

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls (8:30 PM)

October 17, 2022

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates (7:30 PM)

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers (8:30 PM)

October 18, 2022

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers (7:30 PM)

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan (8:30 PM)

October 19, 2022

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas (7:30 PM)

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas (8:30 PM)

October 21, 2022

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers (7:30 PM)

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors (8:30 PM)

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi (9:30 PM)

October 22, 2022

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls (7:30 PM)

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans (8:30 PM)

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants (9:30 PM)

October 23, 2022

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates (7:30 PM)

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas (8:30 PM)

October 25, 2022

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers (7:30 PM)

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers (8:30 PM)

October 26, 2022

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba (7:30 PM)

Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors (8:30 PM)

All matches in Pune

October 28, 2022

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers (7:30 PM)

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan (8:30 PM)

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas (9:30 PM)

October 29, 2022

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC (7:30 PM)

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants (8:30 PM)

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba (9:30 PM)

October 30, 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls (7:30 PM)

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC (8:30 PM)

October 31, 2022

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates (7:30 PM)

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans (8:30 PM)

November 1, 2022

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC (7:30 PM)

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls (8:30 PM)

November 2, 2022

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans (7:30 PM)

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas (8:30 PM)

November 4, 2022

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba (7:30 PM)

Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers (8:30 PM)

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan (9:30 PM)

November 5, 2022

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors (7:30 PM)

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans (8:30 PM)

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas (9:30 PM)

November 6, 2022

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants (7:30 PM)

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas (8:30 PM)

November 7, 2022

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers (7:30 PM)

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers (8:30 PM)

November 8, 2022

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas (7:30 PM)

TBC A vs TBC B (8:30 PM)

Games in Hyderabad yet to be announced

Pro Kabaddi 2022 squads

Bengal Warriors:

Maninder Singh, Manoj Gowda K, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Baban Gaikar, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Girish Maruti Ernak, Shrikant Jadhav, Soleiman Pahlevani, Aslam Saja Mohammed Thambi, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Vinod Kumar, Balaji D, Parveen Satpal, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Sakthivel R, Shubham Shinde, and Rohit.

Bengaluru Bulls:

Mayur Kadam, Yash Hooda, Rohit Kumar, Mahender Singh, GB More, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Bharat, Rajnesh, Vikash Khandola, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Sachin Narwal, Rahul Khatik, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Neeraj Narwal, and Harmanjit Singh.

Dabang Delhi KC:

Naveen Kumar, Vijay Malik, Vinay Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ashu Malik, Dipak, Manjeet, Suraj Panwar, Ashish Narwal, Vijay, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Md. Liton Ali, Reza Katoulinezhad, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, and Monu.

Gujarat Giants:

Sonu, Rakesh, Gaurav Chhikhara, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Dong Geon Lee, Young Chang Ko, Arkam Shaikh, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Rinku Narwal, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Baldev Singh, Sawin, Purna Singh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, and Manuj.

Haryana Steelers:

Vinay, Meetu, Jaideep, Ankit, Mohit, Monu, Harsh, Naveen, Sunny, Manjeet, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, and Rakesh Narwal.

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Arjun Deshwal, Deepak, Devank, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Ashish, Abhishek KS, V Ajith Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Reza Mirbagheri, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Panwar, Bhavani Rajput, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Chandel, and Rahul Dhanware.

Patna Pirates:

Neeraj Kumar, Monu, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekhar, Manish, Rohit, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Anuj Kumar, Naveen Sharma, Rohit Gulia, Sachin, Sunil Narwal, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Abdul Insamam S, Shivam Chaudhari, Anand Surendra Tomar, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, and Sagar Kumar.

Puneri Paltan:

Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde, Shubham Shelke, Aditya Shinde, Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali (overseas player), Abinesh Nadarajan, Sombir, D Mahindra Prasad, Badal Singh, Alankar Patil, Rakesh Ram, Harsh Lad, Mohammad Nabibakhsh (overseas player), Balasaheb Jadhav and Govind Gurjar

Tamil Thalaivas:

Sagar, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Mohit, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Himanshu, Narender, Pawan Sehrawat, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Md. Arif Rabbani, Visvanath V, Arpit Saroha, K Abhimanyu, and Anki.

Telegu Titans:

Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish, Muhammed Shihas S, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Vinay, Mohit Pahal, Mohit, Nitin, Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Parvesh Bhainswal, Siddharth Desai, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Adarsh T, Vijay Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Aman Kadian, and Ravinder.

U Mumba:

Rinku, Shivam, Pranay Vinay Rane, Prince, Rahul, Kamlesh, Shivansh Thakur, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Heidarali Ekrami, Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, Kiran Laxman Magar, Mohit, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, and Satywan.

UP Yoddha

Nitesh Kumar, Surender Gill, Sumit, Aman, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Durgesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Abozar Mighani, Gurdeep, Jaideep, Gulveer Singh, Rathan K, Nehal B Sawal Desai, and Babu Murugasan.

How to watch Pro Kabaddi 2022 live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch Pro Kabaddi 9 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the PKL live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the matches on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention and the Pro Kabaddi League.