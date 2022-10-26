Pro Kabaddi League: Aslam Inamdar Hands Puneri Paltan Victory Over Jaipur Pink Panthers

Puneri Paltan produced an exemplary performance to beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24 in their Pro Kabaddi League match here on Tuesday.

Aslam Inamdar's 13 points proved to be the big difference between two sides that were jostling for control throughout the game.

The two teams matched raid for raid and tackle for tackle for most of the opening period. Paltan's Inamdar was prolific in the early stages, his speed and agility troubling the Pink Panthers' defence on every raid.

Soon enough, his raids started adding up, and in the last five minutes of the first half, Paltan started pulling away. In the last few seconds of the first half, they effected the first All Out of the evening, going into the break with a 17-11 lead.

The Pink Panthers came roaring into game in the second period, the raiding duo of Arjun Deshwal and Rahul Chaudhari suddenly landing all their raids and putting the seasoned Paltan defense under immense pressure.

With an all out looming though, the Paltan's big guns rallied together. First, a Super Tackle by Gaurav Khatri put Deshwal out of the equation, and then almost immediately another one, this time by Mohammad Nabibaksh put Chaudhari out. From staring at an All Out, the Paltan suddenly had an eight-point lead.

From there, Fazel Atrachali never let his team drop its concentration as it kept picking up crucial points, keeping the Pink Panthers at an arm's length, and eventually even denied them a consolation point from the game.

