Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team Prediction: MUM Vs TAM LIVE Streaming, Team News & More

Following a disappointing 36-34 defeat to Maharashtra derby rivals Puneri Paltan in their previous game, season 2 champions U Mumba will now take on the Tamil Thalaivas in their forthcoming Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Saturday night. The clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on February 5.

On the other hand, the Thalaivas head into this encounter on the back of a dominating 43-25 win against Southern derby rivals Telegu Titans. With both teams currently placed sixth and seventh in the PKL standings, each will be looking to pick up a victory to keep pace with the remainder of the league and more importantly, one in the top six.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at our probable 7 for the U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas game and our MUM vs TAM Dream11 prediction for the same.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas team news

U Mumba predicted starting line-up: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Sunil Siddhgavali, Rinku HC, Ajinkya Kapre.

Tamil Thalaivas predicted starting line-up: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Manjeet, M Abishek, PO Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Mohit.

Pro Kabaddi League: MUM vs TAM Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Rinku HC, Fazel Atrachali, M Abishek

All-rounders: Ajinkya Kapre

Raiders: V Ajith Kumar, Abhishek Singh, Manjeet

Captain: Manjeet

Vice-captain: Abhishek Singh

PKL: MUM vs TAM fantasy tips

Tamil Thalaivas' star raider Manjeet is undoubtedly a player that must be closely tracked by everyone considering to make a MUM vs TAM Dream11 team. Manjeet picked up nine points in his previous game against the Telegu Titans, with eight coming from raids and one from a bonus.

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

(Disclaimer: The MUM vs TAM Dream11 prediction and MUM vs TAM fantasy tips do not guarantee positive results)

Image: Twitter@ProKabaddiLeague, TamilThalaivas