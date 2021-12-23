Last Updated:

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Highlights: Catch All The Updates From PKL Season 8 Day 2

Catch all the highlights from Day 2 of season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League. Gujarat Giants started their campaign with a win over Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-27 before Dabang Delhi managed a comprehensive win and beat Puneri Paltan 41-30. The last game saw a nail-biting finish with three-time champions Patna Pirates defeating Haryana Steelers 42-39

Azhar Mohamed
Pro Kabaddi League

Image: Twitter@ProKabaddi

23:05 IST, December 23rd 2021
Pro Kabaddi League Day 2 recap

The first game of the day saw Gujarat Giants beating Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-27 before Dabang Delhi locked horns in a clash again Puneri Paltan winning 41-30. The last game saw a nail-biting finish with three-time champions Patna Pirates defeating Haryana Steelers 42-39

22:53 IST, December 23rd 2021
Patna Pirates notch narrow victory

Haryana Steelers need a point and they and try to prevent the raider from completing a legal raid but to their dismay he has and they go for an ankle hold but are unable to. Two more points to Patna and also GAME! 

Haryana Steelers 39-42 Patna Pirates

22:53 IST, December 23rd 2021
Haryana Steelers pull one back in

Haryana Steelers has managed to get one point of the raid. A chance for a super tackle. Final raid coming up? Whose game is it?

Haryana Steelers 39-40 Patna Pirates

22:53 IST, December 23rd 2021
Poor from Nada. Has he cost them the game?

It looks like a do or die raid for the Pirates! Surender Nada goes for the ankle hold but Sachin escapes and puts his side in the lead. That was totally unnecessary from Nada

Haryana Steelers 38-40 Patna Pirates

22:53 IST, December 23rd 2021
Patna Pirates lead by 1 point as game moves into the closing stages

Monu Goyat tries to stop the Haryana raider but fails and the lead once again is down to one. 

Haryana Steelers 38-39 Patna Pirates

22:46 IST, December 23rd 2021
Game in a See-sew

Both teams are tied at 37. This game is going down the wire

22:46 IST, December 23rd 2021
Substitution by Patna Pirates

Sunil comes in for Prashanth Kumar Rai

22:40 IST, December 23rd 2021
Another SUPER TACKLE!

Haryana Steelers have had the quick super tackles and they have closed in on the game. This game is getting thrilling with every raid. 

Haryana Steelers 36-37 Patna Pirates

 

22:40 IST, December 23rd 2021
Haryana Steelers coming back stong

Another super-tackle!! And Haryana Steelers now are looking to make a strong comeback

Haryana Steelers 32-34 Patna Pirates

22:34 IST, December 23rd 2021
Substitution for Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers have made a change. Ashish comes in for Meetu Mahender

22:34 IST, December 23rd 2021
This has been an exciting contest

A super-tackle for Haryana Steelers and now they have closed in the gap to four points.

Haryana Steelers 30-34 Patna Pirates

22:32 IST, December 23rd 2021
Monu Goyat has looked unstoppable

Monu Goyat has looked in great touch. Another two points for him today and now extends his team's lead to six

Haryana Steelers 27-33 Patna Pirates

22:26 IST, December 23rd 2021
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh with a brilliant tackle

A brilliant ankle hold from Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh. No wonder why he is considered as one of the best defenders. And with this Patna have a four-point lead over their opponents. 

Haryana Steelers 26-30 Patna Pirates

22:21 IST, December 23rd 2021
Haryana Steelers all-out, Patna Pirates takes lead

The Haryana Steelers are all-out and with that, the Patna Pirates are ahead on a point. Game on

 

Haryana Steelers 26-27 Patna Pirates

22:17 IST, December 23rd 2021
Substitution from Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers have made a change. Ravi Kumar comes in and repalces Meetu Mahender

22:17 IST, December 23rd 2021
Patna Pirates playing catch up

The Patna Pirates didn't have a great run last season and will be hoping to start this season on a high note

Haryana Steelers 24-21 Patna Pirates

22:10 IST, December 23rd 2021
HALF TIME

It is fair enough to say the game is evenly poised at this point in time. Both teams have come over the other but as things stand at half-time Haryana have a four-point lead over their opponents

 

Patna Pirates 18-22 Haryana Steelers

22:10 IST, December 23rd 2021
Patna Pirates in a mood to make a good comeback

Patna Pirates are trying to close in on Haryana but are still with a three-point deficit.

Patna Pirates 17-20 Haryana Steelers

22:06 IST, December 23rd 2021
Patna Pirates all-out!

The Patna Pirates are ALL OUT and Haryana Steelers now move to a five-point lead. The game is going to get intense with every passing minute.

Patna Pirates 13-18 Haryana Steelers

22:03 IST, December 23rd 2021
Haryana Steelers bag four points from Super Raid!

And that is a SUPER RAID!! 4 points! Rohit Gulia escapes from underneath the chain and Haryana Steelers now have the lead. 

Patna Pirates 12-14 Haryana Steelers

22:03 IST, December 23rd 2021
Patna get 2 points off a do-or-die raid

Prashanth Kumar Rai gets his side two points from a do-or-die raid. And with this Patna have a 3 point lead over their opponent. 

21:55 IST, December 23rd 2021
Patna Pirates lead

Patna Pirates have taken an early lead. Sachin gets a couple of points and puts them ahead

Patna Pirates 6-4 Haryana Steelers

21:55 IST, December 23rd 2021
Early Super Tackle for Patna Pirates

SUPER TACKLE! And Patna Pirates get two valuable points.

21:48 IST, December 23rd 2021
Patna Pirates Starting 7

Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar Rai (c), Sachin, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. 

21:48 IST, December 23rd 2021
Haryana Steelers Starting 7

Vikash Khandola, Shrikant Tewathia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Meetu Mahender, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada. 
 

21:40 IST, December 23rd 2021
Match number six coming up! (Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates)

Match number six will see the Haryana Steelers will go up against the Patna Pirates

21:39 IST, December 23rd 2021
FULL TIME: Dabang Delhi starts PKL season 8 with a bang

Last seasons runners up Dabang Delhi have continued their good run and have started the new season with a 11 point win. 

Dabang Delhi KC 41 - 30 Puneri Paltan

21:36 IST, December 23rd 2021
Dabang Delhi inch closer to victory

With a 10 point lead and less than two minutes on the clock, Dabang Delhi are inching closer to victory. Puneri Paltan will look to reduce the lead

21:34 IST, December 23rd 2021
Naveen Kumar has picked up 16 points today. Total beast

 

21:29 IST, December 23rd 2021
Puneri Paltan trail by 12 points after another all-out

Puneri Paltan are all-out once again. And with this Dabang Delhi extend their lead to 12 points. 

