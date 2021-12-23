Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Highlights: Catch All The Updates From PKL Season 8 Day 2

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@ProKabaddi
The first game of the day saw Gujarat Giants beating Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-27 before Dabang Delhi locked horns in a clash again Puneri Paltan winning 41-30. The last game saw a nail-biting finish with three-time champions Patna Pirates defeating Haryana Steelers 42-39
Haryana Steelers need a point and they and try to prevent the raider from completing a legal raid but to their dismay he has and they go for an ankle hold but are unable to. Two more points to Patna and also GAME!
Haryana Steelers 39-42 Patna Pirates
Haryana Steelers has managed to get one point of the raid. A chance for a super tackle. Final raid coming up? Whose game is it?
Haryana Steelers 39-40 Patna Pirates
It looks like a do or die raid for the Pirates! Surender Nada goes for the ankle hold but Sachin escapes and puts his side in the lead. That was totally unnecessary from Nada
Haryana Steelers 38-40 Patna Pirates
Monu Goyat tries to stop the Haryana raider but fails and the lead once again is down to one.
Haryana Steelers 38-39 Patna Pirates
Both teams are tied at 37. This game is going down the wire
Sunil comes in for Prashanth Kumar Rai
Haryana Steelers have had the quick super tackles and they have closed in on the game. This game is getting thrilling with every raid.
Haryana Steelers 36-37 Patna Pirates
Another super-tackle!! And Haryana Steelers now are looking to make a strong comeback
Haryana Steelers 32-34 Patna Pirates
Haryana Steelers have made a change. Ashish comes in for Meetu Mahender
A super-tackle for Haryana Steelers and now they have closed in the gap to four points.
Haryana Steelers 30-34 Patna Pirates
Monu Goyat has looked in great touch. Another two points for him today and now extends his team's lead to six
Haryana Steelers 27-33 Patna Pirates
A brilliant ankle hold from Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh. No wonder why he is considered as one of the best defenders. And with this Patna have a four-point lead over their opponents.
Haryana Steelers 26-30 Patna Pirates
The Haryana Steelers are all-out and with that, the Patna Pirates are ahead on a point. Game on
Haryana Steelers 26-27 Patna Pirates
Haryana Steelers have made a change. Ravi Kumar comes in and repalces Meetu Mahender
The Patna Pirates didn't have a great run last season and will be hoping to start this season on a high note
Haryana Steelers 24-21 Patna Pirates
It is fair enough to say the game is evenly poised at this point in time. Both teams have come over the other but as things stand at half-time Haryana have a four-point lead over their opponents
Patna Pirates 18-22 Haryana Steelers
Patna Pirates are trying to close in on Haryana but are still with a three-point deficit.
Patna Pirates 17-20 Haryana Steelers
The Patna Pirates are ALL OUT and Haryana Steelers now move to a five-point lead. The game is going to get intense with every passing minute.
Patna Pirates 13-18 Haryana Steelers
And that is a SUPER RAID!! 4 points! Rohit Gulia escapes from underneath the chain and Haryana Steelers now have the lead.
Patna Pirates 12-14 Haryana Steelers
Prashanth Kumar Rai gets his side two points from a do-or-die raid. And with this Patna have a 3 point lead over their opponent.
Patna Pirates have taken an early lead. Sachin gets a couple of points and puts them ahead
Patna Pirates 6-4 Haryana Steelers
SUPER TACKLE! And Patna Pirates get two valuable points.
Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar Rai (c), Sachin, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.
Vikash Khandola, Shrikant Tewathia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Meetu Mahender, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada.
Match number six will see the Haryana Steelers will go up against the Patna Pirates
Last seasons runners up Dabang Delhi have continued their good run and have started the new season with a 11 point win.
Dabang Delhi KC 41 - 30 Puneri Paltan
With a 10 point lead and less than two minutes on the clock, Dabang Delhi are inching closer to victory. Puneri Paltan will look to reduce the lead
१६ रेड पॉंट्स 😍— Dabang Delhi KC (@DabangDelhiKC) December 23, 2021
Naveen is a total Beast on the mat today #DabangDelhi #HarDumDabang #SuperhitPanga #vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/yMQLtJHqJL
Puneri Paltan are all-out once again. And with this Dabang Delhi extend their lead to 12 points.