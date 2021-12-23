Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 Live Stream: How To Watch GUJ Vs JAI On TV And Online

The fourth match of Week 1 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 will see Gujarat Fortune Giants lock horns against Jaipur Pink Panthers at Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru. The match is slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST. Gujarat Giants, who finished ninth on the points table in the previous edition of the tournament, are yet to play their first match in the ongoing season. The Pink Panthers, on the other hand, finished seventh in 2019 and are also yet to play its first game of the season.

Gujarat Fortune Giants Vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers: Live telecast & streaming details-

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is being televised live in India on Star Sports Network. The matches will be aired in Hindi and Tamil, among other Indian languages. The matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports Hindi, and Star Sports Hindi HD. As far as the online audiences are concerned, they can live stream PKL matches on the video-streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, which is a subsidiary of Star Network.

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Full squads

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar (captain), Sumit, Sonu, Soleiman Pahlevani, Ravinder Pahal, Rathan K, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pardeep Kumar, Maninder Singh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Harshit Yadav, Harmanjit Singh, Hadi Oshtorak, Girish Maruti Ernak, Ajay Kumar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (captain), Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Amir Hossein, Amit Hooda, Amit Kharb, Amit Nagar, Arjun Deshwal, Ashok, Elavarasan A, Mohammad Amin Nosrati, Naveen Dilbag, Nitin Rawat, Pavan TR, Sachin Narwal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Sushil Gulia, Vishal Lather.

Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

Meanwhile, the first day of the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League saw six teams lock horns against each other in a battle to get on top of the points table early on in the competition. While defending champions Bengal Warriors beat UP Yoddha 38-33, U Mumba emerged victorious in its clash against Bengaluru Bulls. On the other hand, the Telegu Titans versus Tamil Thalivas match ended in a draw with the scoreboard reading 40-40 after the final whistle.

U Mumba and Bengal Warriors are currently occupying the top two spots on the points table, with Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalivas placed at No. 3 and No. 4 positions, respectively.

Image: JaipurPinkPanthers/GujaratGiants/Twitter

