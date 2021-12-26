Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Live Streaming: How To Watch GUJ Vs DEL & BLR Vs BEN Live?

After a fantastic start to the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Day 5 will feature another two blockbuster matches. The day will begin with season 6 runner-ups Gujarat Giants taking on last season's runner-ups Dabang Delhi at 7:30 PM IST.

Following this game, fans will get to see the champions of the previous two seasons locking horns with each other as season 6 winners Bengaluru Bulls will face season 7 winners Bengal Warriors at 8:30 PM IST. All the clashes will take place at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru. Ahead of what promises to be some entertaining matches, here is a look at how to watch PKL online and the Pro Kabaddi League live stream details in India.

How to watch PKL live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch PKL live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. Both matches will be aired in English, Hindi and Tamil, among other languages. The games will broadcast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD.

As for the Pro Kabaddi League live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all games on the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the PKL.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi predicted starting line-up

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pradeep Kumar, Mahender Rajput, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Joginder Narwal, Ajay Thakur, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors predicted playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Darshan J, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen Satpal

Coach sahab ki planning par kabhi sandeh nahi karte 🙌



Super-Mani explains how Bengal Warriors strategized against the Giants 👇https://t.co/b1qh6TimN8@BengalWarriors pic.twitter.com/j5YAVytbVW — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 25, 2021

PKL table update: Dabang Delhi lead from Bengal Warriors

After two games, Dabang Delhi lead the Pro Kabbadi League standings with 10 points, level on points with second-placed Bengal Warriors. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants are currently in fourth place with six points, one point ahead of eighth-placed Bengaluru Bulls.