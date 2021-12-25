Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Live Streaming: How To Watch PAT Vs UP, PUN Vs TEL & JAI Vs HAR?

Day 4 of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will feature another three sets of blockbuster matches to celebrate the festivities of Christmas. The day will begin with three-time champions Patna Pirates taking on the UP Yoddha at 7:30 PM IST. Following this game, fans will get to see two top raiders in action as Rahul Chaudhari's Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Siddharth Desai's Telegu Titans at 8:30 PM IST.

Finally, the day will end with inaugural PKL champions Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on the Haryana Steelers at 9:30 PM IST. All clashes will take place at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru. Ahead of some iconic matches, here is a look at how to watch PKL online and the Pro Kabaddi League live stream details in India.

How to watch PKL online?

Fans wondering how to watch PKL online can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All three games will be aired in English, Hindi and Tamil, among other languages. The games will broadcast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD.

Pro Kabaddi League live stream details

As for the Pro Kabaddi League live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the PKL.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha predicted starting line-up

Patna Pirates: Prashanth Rai, Monu Goyat, Selvamani K, Sandeep, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Sahil Mann

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surinder Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar

After 3⃣ days of 💥💥 panga - @DabangDelhiKC sit atop the League Table!



Will the story change this weekend? Only time will tell!



Keep watching #vivoProKabaddi, LIVE on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/kKecBYvJej — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 24, 2021

Puneri Paltan vs Telegu Titans predicted playing 7

Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar, Rahul Chaudhari, Pankaj Mohite, Sombir, Jadhav Shahaji, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sanket Sawant

Telegu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Rajnish, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola, Rohit Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers predicted line-up

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Amit, Vishal, Nitin Rawal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Khandola, Rohit Gulia, Shrikant Tewthia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Meetu Mahender, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar