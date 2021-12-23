Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Live Streaming: Where And How To Watch DEL Vs PUN And HAR Vs PAT

Delhi Dabangs are up against Puneri Paltan in match no. 5 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League(PKL) 2021, while Haryana Steelers lock horns with Patna Pirates, later in the day. Delhi Dabang head into their opening match of the eighth edition of the tournament, having finished the seventh edition as the table-toppers but failed to win the trophy. At the same time, Puneri Paltan had a disappointing season last time, as they finished 10th in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Haryana-based franchise advanced into the second round of the PKL 7 after finishing fifth in the standings and lost to U Mumba in the elimination match. On the other hand, Patna Pirates finished eighth in the standings in the previous season, with eight wins, 13 losses, and one draw to their credit. All four teams playing in the last two games of the day on Thursday will be looking for a win and start the season on a high.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates & Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan: Live Telecast & Streaming Details-

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and kabaddi enthusiasts can enjoy the live streaming of the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates & Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan matches on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports Hindi, and Star Sports Hindi HD channels on TV. Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, while the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates clash begins at 9:30 PM IST.

PKL 2021, Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates: Predicted Playing Lineups

Haryana Steelers probable lineup: Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Rajesh Narwal, Rohit Gulia, Surender Nada, Jaideep Kuldeep, Rajesh Gurjar

Patna Pirates probable lineup: Prashanth Rai, Monu Goyat, Selvamani K, Sandeep, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Sahil Mann

PKL 2021, Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan: Predicted Playing Lineups

Dabang Delhi KC probable lineup: Naveen Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Neeraj Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Balram

Puneri Paltan probable lineup: Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bhardwaj, Baldev Singh, Sombir, Hadi Tajik