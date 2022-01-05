Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Live Streaming: Where And Where To Watch PUN Vs GUJ & DEL Vs TEL

Gameweek 3 of the Pro Kabaddi League will commence today with two clashes. Game one from today will see the bottom-placed Puneri Paltan take on the 9th placed Gujarat Giants at 7:30 PM IST. The Puneri Paltan have just won one of their five matches and have lost four, while their opponents the Gujarat Giants have won one, drawn two and lost two of their five fixtures.

The game will be followed by a clash between Dabang Delhi KC and Telegu Titans which is scheduled to commence at 8:30 PM IST. Dabang Delhi are having a good PKL season so far and are currently placed 2nd on the points table while their opponents the Telegu Titans find themselves 11th in the points table with the team drawing two and losing three of their games so far. Both the fixtures will take place at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, Whitefield, in Bengaluru. Here is a look at how to watch PKL online and the Pro Kabaddi League live stream details.

How to watch PKL online?

Fans wanting to watch the Pro Kabaddi League on television can tune in to the Star Sports Network's channels Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD.

Pro Kabaddi League live stream details

As for the Pro Kabaddi League live stream, the Disney+ Hotstar app will stream the games. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website as well as its social media and the social media handles of the teams in contention.

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants predicted starting 7

Puneri Paltan

Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Pawan Kadian, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sombir and Baldev Singh

Gujarat Giants

Sunil Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh Sangroya, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Parvesh Bhainswal and Ajay Kumar

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans predicted starting 7

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Vijay Malik, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chillar and Jeeva Kumar.

Telugu Titans

Rakesh Gowda, Rohit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Surinder Singh, Prince D, Ruturaj Koravi and Sandeep Kandola.

