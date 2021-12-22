Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Live Streaming: Where And Where To Watch TEL Vs TAM & BEN Vs UP

Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas are all set to lock horns against each other in match no. 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League(PKL) 2021, on its opening day, while defending champions Bengal Warriors and U.P. Yodha face each other in the last match of the day. Telugu Titans face Tamil Thalaivas after finishing 11th in the previous season with just six wins in their last 22 matches/ Whereas, the Tamil Thalaivas faced a similar fate as they finished at the bottom of the points standings in the PKL 7 after winning just four games.

At the same time, the defending champions of the tournament, Bengal Warriors will be locking horns with UP Yodha, who finished third in the standings last season. Pardeep Narwal of UP Yoddha and Mohammad Esmaeil of the Warriors will be expected to shine in the third match of the 2021 season, while Telugu Titans skipper Siddharth Desai and Thalaivas’ K Prapanjan will be the most sought after players in match no. 2.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas & Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddha: Live telecast & streaming details-

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and kabaddi enthusiasts can enjoy the live streaming of the match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports Hindi, and Star Sports Hindi HD channels on TV. Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, while the Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddha clash begins at 9:30 PM IST.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: Predicted Playing line-up-

Telugu Titans- Siddharth Desai, Rohit Kumar, Rajnish, Amit Chauhan, C Arun, Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi

Tamil Thalaivas- K Prapanjan, Athul MS, Manjeet, Sagar B Krishna, Santhapanaselvam, Surjeet Singh, M Abhishek, Sagar

Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddha: Predicted Playing line-up-

Bengal Warriors- Maninder Singh, Rishank Devadiga, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen

UP Yoddha- Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surinder Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar

(Instagram Image: @telugu_titans/@bengal.warriors)