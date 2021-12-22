Last Updated:

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Highlights: Catch All The Updates From PKL Season 8 Day 1

Catch all the highlights from Day 1 of season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League. U Mumba beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-30 in the opening match before Telegu Titans and the Tamil Thalaivas produced a nail-biting thrilling draw. The last match ended with defending champions Bengal Warriors defeating UP Yoddha 38-33.

Vidit Dhawan
Pro Kabaddi League

23:08 IST, December 22nd 2021
Pro Kabaddi League Day 1 recap

U Mumba beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-30 in the opening match before Telegu Titans and the Tamil Thalaivas produced a nail-biting thrilling draw. The last match ended with defending champions Bengal Warriors defeating UP Yoddha 38-33.

22:57 IST, December 22nd 2021
PKL Season 8 Live Scores: Bengal Warriors beat UP Yoddha by five points

Although defending champions Bengal Warriors made some errors, they still put up a good enough performance to defeat UP Yoddha by five points.

22:39 IST, December 22nd 2021
Pardeep Narwal may see his efforts go in vain

Even though Pardeep Narwal has got seven raid points, his efforts may go in vain as UP Yoddha continue to concede points because of a poor defence.

22:31 IST, December 22nd 2021
Pro Kabaddi League Live Scores: Mohammad Nabibakhsh perhaps pulls the raid of the night

Bengal Warriors all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh perhaps pulled the raid of the night as he eliminated four defenders of the UP Yoddha. It seemed that the Iranian may not make it past the line, only for him to find space and cross the line with his stretched hand.

22:20 IST, December 22nd 2021
Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha tied at 18-18 at half

After a slow start, UP Yoddha found their way back in the match against defending champions Bengal Warriors by tying the scores at 18-18 at the halfway stage.

22:15 IST, December 22nd 2021
UP Yoddha level scores at 15-15 by tackling Maninder Singh

After trailing for most of the match, UP Yoddha made an outstanding comeback and levelled the score at 15-15 against the Bengal Warriors by tackling their captain Maninder Singh.

22:10 IST, December 22nd 2021
Pradeep Narwal gets his first raid point in UP Yoddha colours

Pro Kabaddi League's top raider Pradeep Narwal got his first raid points in UP Yoddha colours against the Bengal Warriors.

22:06 IST, December 22nd 2021
PKL Season 8 Live Scores: Bengal Warriors inflict all out on UP Yoddha

Defending Pro Kabaddi League champions Bengal Warriors seem to be in fine form as they inflicted an all-out on UP Yoddha to take a 10-3 lead in the match.

22:01 IST, December 22nd 2021
Maninder Singh looks in top form

Maninder Singh seems to have begun the match in outstanding form, having picked up three raid points in just three raids.

21:59 IST, December 22nd 2021
Defence of Pro Kabbadi League teams have kept top raiders quiet

Over the three matches, the defenders seem to be enjoying their time as star raiders such as Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Siddharth Desai and Pradeep Narwal have been tackled.

21:49 IST, December 22nd 2021
Pro Kabaddi League Live Scores: Telegu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas end all square

Telegu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas ended all square at 40-40, with the Titans pulling off a miraculous comeback.

21:44 IST, December 22nd 2021
Siddarth Desai pulls off a super raid

Siddarth Desai pulls off a super raid for the Telegu Titans when they needed it most. They have now reduced the gap to just three points.

21:42 IST, December 22nd 2021
Tamil Thalaivas putting in longer raids as they continue to lead by nine points

The Tamil Thalaivas are putting in longer raids as they have a nine-point lead over the Telegu Titans, with less than four minutes left in the contest.

21:36 IST, December 22nd 2021
Pro Kabaddi League Live Scores: Tamil Thalaivas continue with their outstanding defence

Tamil Thalaivas's defence is on fire as they picked up yet another tackle point against the Telegu Titans. As a result, the Thalaivas now lead Titans 37-29.

21:23 IST, December 22nd 2021
Pro Kabaddi League Live Scores: Prapanjan reduces Telegu Titans to three players

The Telegu Titans are down to three players after Prapanjan picked up a fantastic point in a do or die raid.

21:13 IST, December 22nd 2021
Pro Kabaddi League Live Scores: Tamil Thalaivas seem to have turned the tie around

The Tamil Thalaivas seem to have turned the tie around as after trailing for most of the match, they now have a four point lead.

21:05 IST, December 22nd 2021
Pro Kabaddi League Live Scores: Tamil Thalaivas inflict all out to level scores

After trailing for most of the match, Tamil Thalaivas demonstrated a fantastic defence to level the scores at 20-20 against the Telegu Titans.

21:02 IST, December 22nd 2021
Pro Kabaddi League Live Scores: Tamil Thalaivas inflict super raid via Manjeet

Tamil Thalaivas inflicted an outstanding super raid on the Telegu Titans via Manjeet to reduce the gap to just three points.

21:00 IST, December 22nd 2021
Pro Kabaddi League Live Scores: Tamil Thalaivas' defensive errors widens gap

Tamil Thalaivas' defensive errors widen the gap as Telegu Titans now lead by six points.

20:58 IST, December 22nd 2021
Pro Kabaddi League Live Scores: Tamil Thalaivas continue to make defensive errors

Tamil Thalaivas continue to make defensive errors, giving the Telegu Titans a lead of eight points.

20:55 IST, December 22nd 2021
How to watch Pro Kabaddi League Southern Derby in India in different languages?

 

20:53 IST, December 22nd 2021
Pro Kabaddi League: Telegu Titans inflict all out on Tamil Thalaivas

Telegu Titans inflict an all out on Tamil Thalaivas to take a lead of seven points.

20:50 IST, December 22nd 2021
Pro Kabaddi League: Telegu Titans produce a terrific tackle

Telegu Titans produced a terrific tackle to gain a 5-4 advantage over the Tamil Thalaivas.

20:48 IST, December 22nd 2021
Telegu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: Siddharth Desai and Surjeet Singh players to watch

The Telegu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas will feature a crucial battle between top raider Siddharth Desai and top defender Surjeet Singh.

20:43 IST, December 22nd 2021
Telegu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas will begin shortly

After an exhilarating clash between U Mumba and the Bengaluru Bulls, the Telegu Titans will take on the Tamil Thalaivas. The match shall begin shortly.

20:37 IST, December 22nd 2021
Pro Kabaddi League Live Scores: Abhishek Singh helps U Mumba defeat Bengaluru Bulls 46-30

Abhishek produced a dominating performance as he grabbed a staggering 19 points from 27 raids. His points helped U Mumba win the first game of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 by defeating Bengaluru Bulls 46-30.

20:32 IST, December 22nd 2021
Pro Kabaddi League: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat tackled for 7th time

Although Bengaluru Bulls captain has picked up a Super 10, he has still had a disappointing match. He was tackled for the seventh time by the outstanding U Mumba defence.

20:26 IST, December 22nd 2021
Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba extend lead to eight points with super tackle

U Mumba continue their outstanding performance by inflicting a super tackle on Chandran Ranjit. As a result, they currently lead by eight points.

20:24 IST, December 22nd 2021
Pro Kabaddi League: Bengaluru Bulls tackle Abhishek Singh

Bengaluru Bulls tackle Abhishek Singh in a decisive do or die raid to send him to the bench for only the second time in the match. U Mumba still lead by six points.

20:16 IST, December 22nd 2021
Pro Kabaddi League: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat tackled again

Although Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has had a super 10, he still has not had a good day as per his extremely high standards as he has been sent to the bench on several occasions.

