Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Highlights: Catch All The Updates From PKL Season 8 Day 1

U Mumba beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-30 in the opening match before Telegu Titans and the Tamil Thalaivas produced a nail-biting thrilling draw. The last match ended with defending champions Bengal Warriors defeating UP Yoddha 38-33.
Although defending champions Bengal Warriors made some errors, they still put up a good enough performance to defeat UP Yoddha by five points.
Even though Pardeep Narwal has got seven raid points, his efforts may go in vain as UP Yoddha continue to concede points because of a poor defence.
Bengal Warriors all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh perhaps pulled the raid of the night as he eliminated four defenders of the UP Yoddha. It seemed that the Iranian may not make it past the line, only for him to find space and cross the line with his stretched hand.
After a slow start, UP Yoddha found their way back in the match against defending champions Bengal Warriors by tying the scores at 18-18 at the halfway stage.
After trailing for most of the match, UP Yoddha made an outstanding comeback and levelled the score at 15-15 against the Bengal Warriors by tackling their captain Maninder Singh.
Pro Kabaddi League's top raider Pradeep Narwal got his first raid points in UP Yoddha colours against the Bengal Warriors.
Defending Pro Kabaddi League champions Bengal Warriors seem to be in fine form as they inflicted an all-out on UP Yoddha to take a 10-3 lead in the match.
Maninder Singh seems to have begun the match in outstanding form, having picked up three raid points in just three raids.
Over the three matches, the defenders seem to be enjoying their time as star raiders such as Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Siddharth Desai and Pradeep Narwal have been tackled.
Telegu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas ended all square at 40-40, with the Titans pulling off a miraculous comeback.
Siddarth Desai pulls off a super raid for the Telegu Titans when they needed it most. They have now reduced the gap to just three points.
The Tamil Thalaivas are putting in longer raids as they have a nine-point lead over the Telegu Titans, with less than four minutes left in the contest.
Tamil Thalaivas's defence is on fire as they picked up yet another tackle point against the Telegu Titans. As a result, the Thalaivas now lead Titans 37-29.
The Telegu Titans are down to three players after Prapanjan picked up a fantastic point in a do or die raid.
The Tamil Thalaivas seem to have turned the tie around as after trailing for most of the match, they now have a four point lead.
After trailing for most of the match, Tamil Thalaivas demonstrated a fantastic defence to level the scores at 20-20 against the Telegu Titans.
Tamil Thalaivas inflicted an outstanding super raid on the Telegu Titans via Manjeet to reduce the gap to just three points.
Tamil Thalaivas' defensive errors widen the gap as Telegu Titans now lead by six points.
Tamil Thalaivas continue to make defensive errors, giving the Telegu Titans a lead of eight points.
Telegu Titans inflict an all out on Tamil Thalaivas to take a lead of seven points.
Telegu Titans produced a terrific tackle to gain a 5-4 advantage over the Tamil Thalaivas.
The Telegu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas will feature a crucial battle between top raider Siddharth Desai and top defender Surjeet Singh.
After an exhilarating clash between U Mumba and the Bengaluru Bulls, the Telegu Titans will take on the Tamil Thalaivas. The match shall begin shortly.
Abhishek produced a dominating performance as he grabbed a staggering 19 points from 27 raids. His points helped U Mumba win the first game of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 by defeating Bengaluru Bulls 46-30.
Although Bengaluru Bulls captain has picked up a Super 10, he has still had a disappointing match. He was tackled for the seventh time by the outstanding U Mumba defence.
U Mumba continue their outstanding performance by inflicting a super tackle on Chandran Ranjit. As a result, they currently lead by eight points.
Bengaluru Bulls tackle Abhishek Singh in a decisive do or die raid to send him to the bench for only the second time in the match. U Mumba still lead by six points.
Although Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has had a super 10, he still has not had a good day as per his extremely high standards as he has been sent to the bench on several occasions.