Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddhas Aim To Maintain Winning Momentum Against U Mumba

UP Yoddhas last clash with U Mumba happened earlier this year in the 8th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League where the GMR group-owned team came out victorious.

UP Yoddhas, the GMR group owned franchisee will aim to maintain their winning momentum as they will face bottom placed U Mumba in their second game of the 9th Pro Kabaddi League on 10th October 2022 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru. UP Yoddhas who represent the state of Uttar Pradesh will ride on their thrilling winning in the opening encounter this season as they would look forward to maintain their winning run against U Mumba, who lost their first game against Defending Champions, Dabang Delhi KC on the opening night of the season. UP Yoddhas are currently placed 4th on the points table with 5 points to their kitty.

The match between UP Yoddhas and U Mumba will be telecast LIVE & Exclusive on Start Sports Network and can be streamed live on Disney Hotstar, 7:30 p.m. (IST) onwards on October 10th, 2022 (Monday).

UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba

UP Yoddhas last clash with U Mumba happened earlier this year in the 8th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League where the GMR group-owned franchise came out victorious. Surender Gill & Pardeep Narwal starred in this game and they are also a part of the team this season as well. UP Yoddhas have won a total of four games in their eight encounters against U Mumba so far in the Pro Kabaddi League history, while U Mumba have only won thrice. One game between both the teams ended in a tie.

Captain Nitesh Kumar and Head Coach Jasveer Singh will look forward to an efficient camaraderie between the raider duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill, given their past heroics but also because of their impressive performance in their season opening game against Jaipur Pink Panthers. The defensive unit under the leadership of Captain Nitesh Kumar should be causing problems for the U Mumba Raiders.

Ahead of the match, Jasveer Singh, Head Coach, UP Yoddhas said, “We had a good start, but that’s the game that is over and now we are looking ahead to our next game against U Mumba. Yes, we do have a psychological advantage historically, but this is a new team that we are facing, and the sport of Kabaddi is very unpredictable, so we need to be prepared to give in our best on the mat.”

