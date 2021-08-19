Pro-Kabaddi League: Vishal Lather, Amit Hooda Will Continue To 'roar' For #PantherSquad!

Jaipur Pink Panthers have announced retentions of three players ahead of the Pro-Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 auctions which will take place from August 29 to August 31. They were the first among the 12 teams to reveal the list of the retained players.

The inaugural Pro-Kabaddi League champions have so far revealed the retention of all-rounder Vishal Lather, ace defender Amit Hooda, and youngster Nitin Rawal. Vishal Lather, one of India's up-and-coming all-rounders, made his PKL debut in 2017. He spent the first two seasons with Dabang Delhi before joining the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 7. Vishal was given the opportunity to feature in 16 games for them and took good use of it. He, along with Sandeep Dhull, took charge of the defence.

The player wowed with his defensive abilities, racking up 47 tackle points in 16 games at an average of nearly three tackle points per game. The fact that the Jaipur Pink Panthers failed to win any of the six games Vishal lost due to injury highlights his value in the team.

Amit Hooda and Nitin Rawal will continue to offer their services to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Amit Hooda has been an elite defender and will be an impactful player for the Panthers. Hooda's aggressive tackling style has established him as one of the most valued defenders in the league. He's rapidly risen through the ranks and is now among the most effective defenders in PKL. In 88 matches, Hooda has recorded 237 tackle points at an average of 2.48 successful tackles per match. The defender is known for his strong ankle hold and has registered 12 High 5’s in his career.

Nitin Rawal, on the other hand, was a breakthrough in his first PKL campaign with the Panthers in season 5. His ability to contribute on both sides makes him a valuable addition. His consistency and reliability could prove to be very important for the Panthers. The all-rounder has featured in 46 matches so far and has recorded 122 raid points and 45 tackle points. He had a mediocre run in the last season but considering the skills he possesses, Rawal can prove to be a match-winner for the Panthers.

Image credits: Kabaddi_360 Twitter