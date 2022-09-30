Last Updated:

Salem East Wins Inaugural Edition Of Modi Kabaddi League In Tamil Nadu

Salem East won the inaugural edition of the Modi Kabbadi League on Thursday night. The tournament received the participation of 5025 teams & 60,000+ players.

Press Trust Of India
Modi Kabaddi League

Image: @annamalai_k/Twitter


Madurai, Sep 30 (PTI) Salem East has won the inaugural Modi Kabaddi League organised by the TN BJP, the party said.

BJP state president K Annamalai said the team won Rs 15 lakh as first prize.

"A fitting final...in Madurai where Salem East won the inaugural trophy & cash prize of INR 15 lakh among the 5025 teams and 60,0000 plus players that participated in the #ModiKabaddiLeague," he said in a tweet.

"Great work by Youth Dev&Sports cell president Shri @amarprasadreddy avl&his team," for organising the event, he added. PTI SA SA SA SS SS

