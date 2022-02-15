Vikash Khandola Insists Haryana Steelers Won't Just Qualify For Playoffs, But Will Win PKL

Season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has been one of the tightest so far as 11 contending teams can still make it to the playoffs with teams having not more than three matches pending to compete in the season. The only team that has been knocked out is the Telegu Titans, who have just managed one victory throughout the season.

Amidst such a tight race, Haryana Steelers captain Vikash Khandola is certain that his team will not only make it to the playoffs but will end up winning the tournament. As things stand in the PKL table, the Steelers are currently in fourth place with 63 points, 12 points behind leaders Patna Pirates, who have played a game less. The Steelers would require to win both their remaining games to ensure their berth in the playoffs.

Vikash Khandola certain Haryana Steelers will win PKL

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Republic World, Vikash Khandola was buzzing with confidence after his side's recent performances in the Pro Kabaddi League. When asked about his side's chances of qualifying for the playoffs, the Haryana Steelers raider replied, "This season has been quite good till now. We will not only qualify, but we will play the semi-finals directly and go on to win the finals for certain."

Having said that, Khandola did acknowledge that the eighth season of the PKL has been more difficult when compared to the previous seasons. "Every season has been tough but this season has been even more difficult because after two years Kabaddi has returned on the mat. In the past two years, there was a break. The ground practice was also not much. Because of COVID, everything was shut. Hence, this season has been difficult for everyone as the players were worried about their performances. How will the team perform?"

Khandola: 'Team's success is more important than personal success'

When asked about his outstanding performances in the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, Vikash Khandola said that he helps his team in the best way possible to win games and that he does not think too much about his personal performances. "Super 10s are not important. It is important to help the team win in any way even though you may just have two or four points. The team's win is the most important."

Humara Dhaakad duo jinhone aaj lath gaad diya! 🔥



Ashish and Vikash gathered a total of 27 points in today’s game. 💯#DhummaThaaDenge🔥 #HSvMUM #VivoProKabaddi #SuperHitPanga pic.twitter.com/vRXvg5Nr8C — Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) February 13, 2022

The Haryana Steelers raider went on to add on the importance of contributing as a team rather than as individuals. "I try supporting as much as I can as it is a team game. It is also important for me to help in defence to catch raiders and get points. Till I am on the at, I try and give my best in both raiding and defence."

