When Will Pro Kabaddi 2021 Start? Check Date, Full Schedule, TV Timing And Live Streaming

The 2021 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is all set to begin on Wednesday, December 22, which will mark the beginning of the eighth edition of the popular tournament. The tournament was earlier scheduled to take place in the month of June, however, it was postponed to December, looking at the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The 2021 PKL season will begin on Wednesday with the much-anticipated clash between the Bengaluru Bulls and the U Mumba and is scheduled to end on January 22. Kabaddi fans and enthusiasts are expected not to attend the matches due to the prevailing Covid-19 citation in the country. Meanwhile, having won the last edition of PKL in 2019, Bengal Warriors will be seen defending their title against the other 11 teams.

Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Full schedule and match timings

The tournament will kick off with the opening match between Bengaluru Rivals and U Mumba at 7:#0 PM IST on December 22, before Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas lock horns in the second match of the day. At the same time, Bengal Warriors and U.P. Yodha will face eachother in the third and final match of the day. There will be a maximum of three matches played in a day, throughout the tournament. The first match of the day will start at 7:30 PM IST, the second match at 8:30 PM IST, and the third match will begin at 9:30 PM IST. There will be a total of 66 matches played in the space of three days in PKL 2021, before the winner is decided.

Check out the full schedule of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-

How to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on TV and on the live stream?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and kabaddi enthusiasts can enjoy the live streaming of the match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports Hindi, and Star Sports Hindi HD channels on TV. Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar.

