1 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze: India's Most Successful Olympic Campaign Tokyo 2020

With seven medals, including one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals, in the 2020 Tokyo Games, India has registered its best-ever performance in the Olympics. This time's performance is even better than the country's tally of six medals at the London Games in 2012.

In the Japanese capital, Mirabai Chanu opened India's account by winning silver in the women's 49kg weightlifting category. Her medal came on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Star shuttler PV Sindhu created history by winning the bronze medal against China's He Bing Jiao in Tokyo Olympics. With the spectacular performance, she became the only Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals. In the 2016 Rio Games, she had lost in the finals to settle for a silver medal.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain finished her 2020 Olympics campaign with a bronze medal, bringing India's third medal. She became the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, after MC Mary Com and Vijender Singh.

The Indian Men's Hockey team was the next to add a medal in India's favour after they defeated Germany 5-4 in a sensation bronze medal match. With the win, they ended Indian hockey's 41-year wait for an Olympic medal.

On Thursday, wrestler Ravi Dahiya won India's second silver medal. He confirmed his finals berth after defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the men's freestyle 57kg. However, he faced defeat in the final match against Russia's Zavur Uguev.

On Saturday, August 7, India added two medals- bronze and Gold. Wrestler Bajrang Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov in the men's freestyle 65kg category to clinch the bronze medal with a clear 8-0 victory.

Because of Neeraj Chopra's historic win, the Indian National Anthem was at the medal ceremony, the first time since the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He scripted history by winning a gold medal, the only second Individual gold for India in the Olympics after Abhinav Bindra. Neeraj Chopra also became the first Indian athlete to win a medal in the track and field discipline since India's independence.