14-year-old Bharath Subramaniyam Becomes India's 73rd Chess Grandmaster

Fourteen-year-old Bharath Subramaniyam on Sunday became India's 73rd Grandmaster in Chess as he secured his third and final GM norm at an event in Italy. The 14-year old scored 6.5 points from nine rounds alongside four others to finish the competition held at Cattolica in seventh place.

Bharat Subramaniyam became a GM at the age of just 14 years 2 months and 23 days. If the chess prodigy continues to perform at the highest level, Indian fans can be assured that they have a star for the future. The Chennai born player achieved the title of Grandmaster by winning his third and final GM norm at the event in Italy, where he also touched the crucial 2,500 Elo mark.

Meanwhile, the tournament was won by fellow Indian player MR Lalith Babu. Babu scored seven points and won the title on the basis of a better tie-break score after he was level on points with three others, including the tournament's top seed Anton Korobov from Ukraine. As for Bharath, the 14-year old Indian finished with a staggering six wins and a draw, losing only two games to eventual winner Babu and top seed Korobov, thereby highlighting his exceptional performances.

BREAKING: Bharath Subramaniyam is India's 73rd grandmaster!



Bharath scored 6.5/9 and made his final GM norm at the Vergani Cup in Italy. He fulfilled the prerequisite conditions by touching the magical figure of 2⃣5⃣0⃣0⃣✅



Congratulations to Bharath, his coach and family! 👏 pic.twitter.com/AYRAKQpbLi — Chess.com - India (@chesscom_in) January 9, 2022

How did Bharath Subramaniyam achieve the GM title?

A chess player requires three GM norms and a live rating of 2,500 Elo points to achieve the title of a Grandmaster. Bharath Subramaniyam achieved his first GM norm in February 2020 when he finished in eleventh place at the Aeroflot Open in Moscow. He followed up that performance by securing his second norm after placing fourth in the Junior Roundtable Under 21 tournament in Bulgaria with 6.5 points in October 2021.

He finally achieved his third and final GM norm by finishing the tournament in Italy in seventh place. Previously, the Chennai born chess player became an International Master at the age of just 11 years and eight months in 2019. Meanwhile, Mitrabha Guha and Sankalp Gupta were the last two Indians to have achieved the GM titles in November last year.