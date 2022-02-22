16-yr-old Praggnanandhaa Who Defeated Magnus Carlsen Talks Abut His Pre-match Preparation

Rameshbabu Praggnandhaa has become the biggest talking point in Indian sports ever since he earned his historic win against World Champion Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters tournament. The 16-year-old won the match with black pieces in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game and left the world in awe of his performance in the process. Meanwhile, a day after achieving the major milestone in his chess career, the Indian Grand Master revealed insights about his preparation to face Magnus Carlsen during his conversation with ANI.

“It was very hard because the game also starts at 3 AM in the early morning and I also prepared for by sleeping every day, changing my routine to adjust to the schedule,” said Praggnandhaa before adding that he feels wonderful after winning against the World Champion.

‘'Very happy to see so much support, it really motivates me to work much harder and play better,” the Indian chess prodigy concluded.

Meanwhile, Praggnanandhaa’s father also spoke to ANI, revealing his feelings after the major victory. “I was very happy with the result, by that time I was sleeping. Paggananandhaa came and told me that he won against Magnus Carlsen. He was very happy. He is world no. 1 and winning against world no. 1 is not an easy thing, but he has done it,” his father said before mentioning that the young lad has a long road to travel.

Watch Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa’s full interview:

A look at the youngster's achievement

Pragganandhaa is the fifth youngest to become a Grandmaster after Abhimanyu Mishra, Sergey Karjakin, Gukesh D, and Javokhir Sindarov. Following his win in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters on Monday, he became the third Indian to defeat Magnus Carlsen, after chess legend Vishwanathan Anand and P Harikrishna. The Indian chess community alongside the entire sports community lauded the youngster’s effort against Carlen.

Praggnanandhaa won against the World No. 1 on Monday following an average show on Saturday. He lost three back-to-back games to end the first day of the tournament, having started with a draw. On the other hand, Carlsen lost two rounds over Russians Andrey Esipenko and Ian Nepomniachtchi to be placed 11th ahead of his clash against the Indian youngster.

(Image: ANI/AP)