17-year-old Aditi Swami Hits Bullseye To Win 1st Individual World Title For India: WATCH

Aditi Gopichand Swami on Saturday achieved a historic feat by becoming the new world champion in compound archery. The 17-year-old secured victory by defeating Mexico's Andrea Becerra with a score of 149-147 in the finals of the World Archery Championships in Berlin, Germany.

Aditi's remarkable achievement makes her the first individual world champion in archery from India. Prior to this, the women's compound team had already made the nation proud by clinching the first gold medal for India in the team finals on Friday. Aditi was also part of the compound team that clinch the gold medal.

#KheloIndia Athlete Aditi Gopichand Swami crowned World Champion at the #ArcheryWorldChampionships



The 17 year old created history by defeating Mexico's Andrea Beccera 149-147 in the Women's Individual Compound final and winning the gold for India





Aditi Swami gets the FIRST individual WORLD TITLE for India.

The 17-year-old prodigy is now the world champion.

Aditi Gopichand Swami showcased her brilliance in the competition by defeating fellow Indian Jyothi Surekha Vennam, the second seed, with a score of 149-145 in the semi-finals. The victory helped the U-18 World Champion in securing a spot in the gold medal match.

Apart from Aditi, Jyothi Surekha Vennam also managed to secure an individual medal by winning a bronze in the women's individual compound event. She defeated Turkey's Ipek Tomruk by score of 150-146.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, and Aditi Gopichand Swami had earlier joined forces to win the women's compound team event, securing India's first-ever gold at the archery world championships.

Meanwhile, none of the players from the Indian men's team were able to win at the World Championships. They missed out on medals in individual events too.

World Archery Championships 2023: Indian players who won medals

Aditi Gopichand Swami - (Gold) women's individual compound

Jyothi Surekha Vennam - (Bronze) women's individual compound

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, Aditi Gopichand Swami - (Gold) women's compound team

Image: World Archery