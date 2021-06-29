19-year-old Manu Bhaker Announces Sabbatical From Social Media To Focus On Tokyo Olympics

With her eyes set on the prize, teen shooting sensation Manu Bhaker on Tuesday announced her sabbatical from social media till the end of the Tokyo Olympics. The 19-year-old shooter, in a tweet, said that she would switch off from social media to focus on her preparation and performance in the Summer Games which are set to begin from July 23. Bhaker is currently training in Croatia along with India's Tokyo-bound shooting team that is currently participating in the ISSF World Cup.

"As I enter the last leg of preparation for Tokyo Olympics, I am now going off social media till end of Olympics. I will need your love, blessings n support to bring glory to our country. See you all soon!" Manu Bhaker tweeted.

In the ongoing ISSF World Cup, Bhaker had teamed up with Saurabh Chaudhary to win the 10m air pistol mixed team silver. She, however, ended seventh in the 25m pistol event won by another Olympic-bound shooter Rahi Sarnobat.

Bhaker had won a silver in 10m air pistol individual event in the New Delhi World Cup in March and 10m air pistol mixed team gold, along with Chaudhary.

Ace shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary bagged a silver medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Osijek on Saturday. Already assured of silver, the Indian duo was at par with Russia's Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov at 12-12 before losing the last two series to go down 12-16.

On the other hand, representing the other Indian team in the same event, Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Abhishek Verma missed out on a bronze medal. Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Abhishek Verma, who qualified in third place, were outplayed by Iran's Golnoush Sebghatollahi and Javad Foroughi, losing 7-17 in the bronze play-off. Germany, who eventually settled for silver to Bulgaria's gold, shot a combined 575 out of 600 to outdo India who finished with 573. Bulgaria topped the round with 576.

India projected to win big at Tokyo

After securing just 2 podium positions in the 2016 Summer Games, India's medal tally has been projected to make a massive leap as the country gears up for the upcoming mega Tokyo Olympics. The prediction by Olympics analysts Gracenote has envisaged that India is likely to be amongst the top 10 countries with the biggest medal improvements from the 2016 tally as compared to their projected wins at Tokyo. The analysts have predicted 17 podium wins, including four gold medals, for India in the Tokyo Olympics slated to be held from July 23 to August 8.

In what comes as a gleeful sign for India ahead of the mega Tokyo Olympics, the country is projected to better its tally in the prestigious quadrennial event, by pipping the total medal tally in the previous 12 Summer Games. Elaborating further on its projections, Gracenote - which provides statistical data for major sports tournaments - has predicted that India will eight medals in shooting, four in boxing, three in wrestling, and one in archery and weightlifting, each. The breakdown takes India's total win tally to 17 with four gold medals, five silver, and eight bronze.