2-time UFC Champion Cain Velasquez Charged With Attempted Murder Of Accused Molester

Cain Velasquez, a former two-time UFC heavyweight champion, was charged on Wednesday with multiple counts of gun assault and attempted murder. Velasquez was arrested on Monday after firing at a pickup truck transporting Harry Goularte, whom he claims is guilty of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member, according to reports. Velasquez was involved in a high-speed chase with the car transporting Goularte, and his .40-caliber pistol is believed to have fired many shots.

As per reports, Goularte's stepfather, who was driving the car, was shot in the hand during the incident. Goularte's mother was also present in the car. Velasquez appeared in court on Wednesday to attend the formal reading of criminal charges against him but it was postponed until Monday. The 39-year-old is currently being held without bail at Santa Clara County Main Jail. Velasquez is being represented by celebrity attorney Mark Geragos.

It all started when police were contacted to Goularte's mother's daycare in San Marin last week, where the alleged sexual assault had occurred. Police performed their own investigation and discovered that the sexual assault occurred at the daycare, and Goularte was arrested shortly after. Velasquez visited Goularte's family home on Monday. He tracked down the pickup truck and followed it around town before firing multiple shots at it, injuring Goularte's stepfather.

Cain Velasquez's career

As per reports, more than 100 supporters of Velasquez stormed the court premises on Monday wearing t-shirts that read 'Free Cain'. After retiring from UFC, Velasquez entered professional wrestling and joined Mexican Lucha Libre promotion AAA. Velasquez was signed by WWE the same year and he made his debut against Brock Lesnar on the first episode of SmackDown in October 2019. However, Velasquez's WWE stint was cut short after he was released by the promotion due to budget cuts amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

As far as Velasquez's UFC career is concerned, he won his first heavyweight championship after defeating Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 in 2010. Velasquez beat Lesnar after successfully attempting a TKO in the first round. He regained the title in 2012 after defeating Dos Santos in a dominant show.

Image: AP

