2015 MotoGP World Champion Miguel Oliveira Marries Pregnant Step Sister

2015 MotoGP World Champion Miguel Oliveira revealed earlier this year that he had married his pregnant stepsister, Andreia Pimenta, and that the couple were expecting a child together. The Portuguese couple are expecting their first child together after they met when they were 13 years old. The couple kept their relationship a secret for 11 years until 2019, before they finally told their family members.

Miguel Oliveira, who became the first Portuguese rider to win the World Championship at the 2015 Italian motorcycle Grand Prix, shared pictures from his wedding day in July on Instagram. In an emotional post dedicated to his wife, Oliveira wrote, "This weekend we made the most important curve of our lives. We sealed our love through marriage, and we want to share it with you. I feel happy and lucky to share my life with my wife, who is my other half. Thank you all."

And just a few weeks later, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. In another post, Miguel wrote, "Our lives will carry out with a special company. A job that will last the rest of our journey. Anxious to meet you, my love." MotoGP also congratulated the couple on the news that they were going to receive a baby. The official MotoGP handle commented on the post, "We're so happy for you and can't wait to have a new member in the paddock."

While the couple kept their relationship a secret for the longest of times, Miguel did finally reveal how the couple fell in love with each other." As reported by The Sun, Miguel said, "Before love, there was a great friendship. We grew up together. At some point, we realised that it was more than a friendship. It is a very strong love. We were going to get married this year, but that weekend I had a race, and we had to postpone it to next year."

The announcement of the engagement was made by Miguel's father, Paulo. Paulo said that his son had gotten engaged to his second wife Cristina's daughter in September last year. While speaking to the Spanish newspaper Marca, Miguel's father said that he is happy that his son is getting married to the woman of his life.