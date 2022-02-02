2022 Winter Olympics: Full Schedule, Live Stream Details & More About Beijing Winter Games

With the 2022 Winter Olympics set to begin on February 4 in China, all eyes will be on the marquee winter event. A total of 109 medal events across 15 different disciplines and seven sports will be held. The Games will be hosted for the first time ever in China as Beijing becomes the first-ever city to host both the Summer Olympics and the Winter Olympics.

The Opening and Closing Ceremony of the Beijing Winter Games will be held at the iconic Bird's Nest Stadium which is officially known as the Beijing National Stadium. There are three Winter Olympics Villages, the first is in the hub of Beijing, the second is in Yanqing in the outskirts of the capital, and the final one is in neighbouring Zhangjiakou. The opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST on Friday, February 4.

How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics live in India?

For fans that would want to catch the action live they can head to the Sony Sports Network. While the exact channel is yet to be announced, fans can still head to the Sony Liv app or website to live stream the Beijing Winter games. The opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST on Friday, February 4 at the Beijing National Stadium.

Indian Athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics

There is only going to be one Indian athlete at the upcoming Winter Games and that is Alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan. He became the first Indian to qualify for the Winter Olympics in events. He will be taking part in the alpine skiing slalom and the giant slalom events. While there are no more open quotas or qualification rounds left here is a possibility for certain Indian athletes to take part via invitation.

"My aim is to make it among the top 30 athletes. That would be one of the best results that India can have," Arif Khan told Olympics.com.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Schedule