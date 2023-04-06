2023 Masters: How To Watch, Full Schedule, Streaming Details And Other Details To Know

The 2023 Masters Tournament, scheduled to be held at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta Georgia from April 6 onwards, will mark the 87th edition of the prestigious championships. Tiger Woods will make his 25th Masters appearance in the 2023 edition, having participated last year while still recovering from injury due to his horrific car crash. The 47-year-old crushed bones in his right led after crashing his car in Los Angeles at a speed of over 85 kmph.

How to watch the live streaming of the 2023 Masters tournament in India?

Unfortunately, the live streaming of 87th edition of the Masters tournament will be available on Masters.com/Masters App. The tournament will begin in India from 5:15 PM IST on Thursday.

How to watch the live streaming of the 2023 Masters tournament in US?

The 2023 Masters tournament will be broadcasted live on ESPN in the US. Fans in America can also tune in to the live streaming on Masters.com/Masters App.

2023 Masters Tournament: Key players to watch out for

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Jordan Spieth

Dustin Johnson

Justin Thomas

Phil Mickelson

2023 Masters Tournament: Full schedule

Thursday, April 6

Honorary Starters: 7:45-8 a.m. ET

Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. ET on Masters.com/Masters App

Featured Groups and Featured Groups+: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET

Amen Corner Live: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ET

Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

Every Shot, Every Hole from First Drive to Last Putt on Masters.com/Masters App

Three things to know for the first round. #themasters pic.twitter.com/sRLF9f8pju — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2023

Friday, April 7

Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. ET on Masters.com/Masters App

Featured Groups and Featured Groups+: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET

Amen Corner Live: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ET

Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

Every Shot, Every Hole from First Drive to Last Putt on Masters.com/Masters App

Saturday, April 8

Masters on the Range: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET on Masters.com/Masters App

Featured Groups and Featured Groups+: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

Amen Corner Live: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ET

Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 12:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Every Shot, Every Hole from First Drive to Last Putt on Masters.com/Masters App

Sunday, April 9