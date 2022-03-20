Last Updated:

24-time World Champion Laments Lack Of Recognition In India, Fans Say 'He Deserves More'

Pankaj Advani bagged his 41st title by defeating compatriot Dhruv Sitwala by six frames to lift his eighth title at the Asian 100 UP Billiards Championship 2022

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Pankaj Advani

Image: ANI


Star Indian cueist Pankaj Advani bagged his 41st title by defeating compatriot Dhruv Sitwala by six frames on Saturday to lift his eighth title at the Asian 100 UP Billiards Championship 2022. This was the 36-year old's 41st international title, something which he has highlighted has taken him years to achieve.

Following Advani's historical accomplishment, several fans took to social media to highlight that he is one of the most underrated sportspersons in India despite his staggering achievements. The fans also advised the 36-year old to not belittle his achievements after he had tweeted that his '41st international title' may not be 'considered a major achievement in Indian sport.'

Netizens react to Pankaj Advani's 41st international title

Pankaj Advani's 41st international title win

Pankaj Advani recorded his 41st international title win against compatriot Dhruv Sitwala, who is a two-time Billards champion himself. Advani won the first frame before he followed it up with a smooth century break to extend the lead to 2-0. When it came to the third frame, he quickly opened up an 84-14 lead to move up three frames to nil. He then resorted to the white pot at 87 when he positioned it well for a red in-off the spot.

READ | Full house at Crucible sees Selby win world snooker champs

However, Sitwala tried to fight back from that point onwards as he managed to pull one frame back when Advani missed a red early in the frame as he came up with an 82 break to lower the lead. Though Sitwala's fightback was shortlived as Advani won the fifth frame to establish a 4-1 lead before winning the sixth frame with ease as well.

READ | What happened to Reanne Evans? Snooker pundit asked to leave after ex raises objection

As for the seventh frame, Sitwala capitalised on a rare miss by his compatriot to take the frame before Advani re-focussed himself to capture the eighth frame. Advani managed to outclass his compatriot 6-2 despite Sitwala making an impressive break in the eighth game; such was the dominance of the 36-year old who just won his 41st international title. Considering Advani's staggering success as the Indian continues to dominate the sport, fans will hope that the 36-year old can bring even more glory to the country in future.

READ | Rashid Khan impresses with stunning snooker skills after IPL suspension: Watch

(Inputs from PTI)

READ | Pankaj Advani retains Asian Snooker Championship title, defeats Iran's Amir Sarkhosh
Tags: Pankaj Advani, Billiards, Snooker
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND