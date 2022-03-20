24-time World Champion Laments Lack Of Recognition In India, Fans Say 'He Deserves More'

Star Indian cueist Pankaj Advani bagged his 41st title by defeating compatriot Dhruv Sitwala by six frames on Saturday to lift his eighth title at the Asian 100 UP Billiards Championship 2022. This was the 36-year old's 41st international title, something which he has highlighted has taken him years to achieve.

Following Advani's historical accomplishment, several fans took to social media to highlight that he is one of the most underrated sportspersons in India despite his staggering achievements. The fans also advised the 36-year old to not belittle his achievements after he had tweeted that his '41st international title' may not be 'considered a major achievement in Indian sport.'

ASIAN BILLIARDS CHAMPION 🏆

Delighted to win my 12th Asian and 41st international title!This isn’t a quadrennial event, it tests you every single year, every single match! It may not be considered a major achievement in Indian sport but it took me years of hard work to get here☺️ pic.twitter.com/GhuTNVSgyV — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) March 20, 2022

Netizens react to Pankaj Advani's 41st international title

Sadly, Pankaj Advani is the most underrated player in India despite winning so many titles. He deserves more appreciation #PankajAdvani pic.twitter.com/e6XCWm7t0j — Manoj Mehra (@ManojMehra2610) March 20, 2022

Congratulations! Champion !👏👏👏 — Pratima Tiwari (@StatueSpeaks) March 20, 2022

Congratulations Rockstar 🔥



Ya, may be we do not know the game - snookers properly but every sports-man/woman representing India in a world forum is a TRUE PRIDE Of INDIA 🇮🇳🇮🇳.



That tricolour 🇮🇳 in your jacket resembles the support of 1.3 billion Indians.



Vande Mataram 🙏 — Prayash Das 🇮🇳 (@Prayash_das) March 20, 2022

Congratulations sir for the awesome achievement. There is no barometer for great or less great things in Indian sports. Every sport person achievement in his respective field is equally commendable, be it Neeraj Or Tendulkar or Lakshya sen or Pv Sindhu or Abhinav Bindra — Anubhav (@anubhavdps) March 20, 2022

Congratulations Pankaj! You are wrong every achievement is major, please do not belittle it by saying so. Salute to your hard work and years of practice. Proud of you!!! — $ubhash Bagde (@Subhash_Bagde) March 20, 2022

Congratulations Pankaj !!! You are brilliant and an amazing role model for many aspiring billiards players across the world… King of consistency at the highest level

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Anoop Saseendran (@Saseendra3Anoop) March 20, 2022

Pankaj Advani's 41st international title win

Pankaj Advani recorded his 41st international title win against compatriot Dhruv Sitwala, who is a two-time Billards champion himself. Advani won the first frame before he followed it up with a smooth century break to extend the lead to 2-0. When it came to the third frame, he quickly opened up an 84-14 lead to move up three frames to nil. He then resorted to the white pot at 87 when he positioned it well for a red in-off the spot.

However, Sitwala tried to fight back from that point onwards as he managed to pull one frame back when Advani missed a red early in the frame as he came up with an 82 break to lower the lead. Though Sitwala's fightback was shortlived as Advani won the fifth frame to establish a 4-1 lead before winning the sixth frame with ease as well.

As for the seventh frame, Sitwala capitalised on a rare miss by his compatriot to take the frame before Advani re-focussed himself to capture the eighth frame. Advani managed to outclass his compatriot 6-2 despite Sitwala making an impressive break in the eighth game; such was the dominance of the 36-year old who just won his 41st international title. Considering Advani's staggering success as the Indian continues to dominate the sport, fans will hope that the 36-year old can bring even more glory to the country in future.

(Inputs from PTI)