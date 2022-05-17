3 Medals Assured For India At Boxing World C'ships; Nikhat, Parveen & Manisha In Semis

Indian Women boxers are having a great run at the ongoing Women's Boxing World Championship with three boxers poised to win medals. Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda entered the semi-finals of the IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships currently happening in Istanbul on Monday, May 16. All three boxers won their quarter-final bout in a dominating fashion to make their way into the top four.

Women’s Boxing World Championships: 3 medals assured for Indian boxers

Nikhat Zareen qualified for the semi-final with a 5-0 win against England’s Charley-Sian Taylor Davison. Manisha on the other hand got the better of Mongolia’s Namuun Monkhor in the 57kg quarter-final bout defeating her opponent by a 4-1 margin. Parveen Hooda also put up dominating display in the 63kg category by thrashing Shoira Zulkaynarova of Tajikistan 5-0 and punched her ticket to the semi-finals.

Nikhat will now take on Caroline De Almeida of Brazil in the semi-finals. Manisha will take on Italy’s Irma Testa, who defeated Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova in another quarter-final while Parveen Hooda will face Ireland’s Amy Broadhurst in the semi-final. While three of the boxers qualified for the sem-final round such was not the case for a couple of other boxers.

Other Indian boxers Nitu, Pooja Rani, Anamika and Jaismine suffered defeats in their respective quarterfinal bouts. Pooja Rani suffered a close 2-3 defeat against Australia’s Jessica Bagley, while Nitu and Anamika who were making their debut at the World Championship suffered losses at the hands of reigning Asian Champion Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan and Rio Olympic bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia 2-3 and 0-5 respectively. The Semi-final matches will take place on Wednesday (May 18) while the finals will be played on Thursday (May 19) and Friday (May 20).

India's performance at the World Championship

The previous edition of the tournament was held in Russia in 2019 and Indian boxers clinched one silver and three bronze medals. Speaking of the overall record India has won 36 medals, including nine gold, eight silver and 19 bronze, in the 11 editions of the tournament so far— the third-highest after Russia (60) and China (50).