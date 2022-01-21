33 From Indian Hockey Team Test Positive For COVID At SAI In Bengaluru

Sixteen members of Team India's men's senior hockey team tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. They were among the 33 overall cases that also include Junior Women's hockey players and the coach of the senior men's hockey team.

Read the full press statement here:

January 21, New Delhi: 33 positive Covid-19 cases have been found from a total of 128 test results at the SAI National Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.

16 athletes and one coach from the Senior Men’s Hockey team, training at the centre ahead of the upcoming FIH Pro League in South Africa, have tested positive. They are all asymptomatic.

Among the Junior Women’s Hockey girls training for the Jr Women World Cup in April, 15 have tested positive. While 3 are asymptomatic, 12 of them are symptomatic.

The two other positive members constitute a Senior Women Hockey team player, who is symptomatic and a masseuse from the Athletics team.

SAI is taking all the necessary steps to treat the players in isolation and help them recover steadily.

India records 3,47,254 new COVID infections in last 24 hours

According to the Union Health Ministry's data, India shockingly recorded 3,47,254 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours on Friday, taking the total tally of cases to 3,85,66,027. Amongst these, 9,692 cases are those of the Omicron variant.

The active cases have now increased to 20,18,825, which is the highest in the last 235 days. Meanwhile, the death toll has also risen to 4,88,396, with 703 fresh fatalities being recorded as of 8 AM IST on January 21, 2022.

According to the ministry, there has been a 4.36 % increase in Omicron cases since Thursday. Amongst this, the active cases comprise 5.23 % of the total infections, while the national COVID recovery rate has decreased to 93.50 %.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate in the country was recorded at 17.94 % in comparison to the weekly positive rate of 16.56 %. 3,60,58,806 people have recovered from the disease, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.27 %.

As far as the vaccination drive goes, government data reports that India has administered over 160.43 crore doses. Meanwhile, more than 70 lakh vaccinations were administered in the last 24 hours.

Image: Twitter@TheHockeyIndia