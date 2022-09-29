36th National Games: Full Schedule, Athletes, Venue, Live Streaming - Everything To Know

After a gap of seven long years, the National Games are all set to return. The 36th edition of the games will take place in six cities of Gujarat from September 29 to October 12. The host cities are Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar (only the track cycling event will take place in Delhi).

While the games are officially set to begin on September 29, some events have already begun with stars needing to leave for other competitions. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting competition over the next two weeks, here is a look at the full 36th National Games schedule and the live streaming details for the same.

36th National Games full schedule

Table Tennis: September 20 to 24 Kabaddi: September 26 to October 1 Netball: September 26 to 30 Lawn Bowls: September 26 to October 3 Rugby 7s: September 28 to 30 Shooting (rifle and pistol): September 29 to October 3 Tennis: September 29 to October 5 Shooting (shotgun): September 30 to October 7 Wrestling: September 30 to October 2 Triathlon: September 30 to October 2 Archery: September 30 to October 6 Kho-Kho: September 30 to October 4 Roller sports - Skateboarding: September 30 and October 1 Roller sports - Skating: September 30 and October 2 Fencing: September 30 to October 4 Gymnastics: September 30 to October 4 Weightlifting: September 30 to October 4 Athletics: September 30 to October 4 Rowing: September 30 to October 3 Football (Women): October 1 to 10 Cycling (track): October 1 to 4 Squash: October 1 to 5 Badminton: October 1 to 6 Basketball 3x3: October 1 to 3 Basketball 5x5: October 1 to 6 Football (Men): October 2 to 11 Aquatics: October 2 to 8 Hockey: October 2 to 9 Boxing: October 5 to 12 Yogasana: October 6 to 11 Golf: October 6 to 9 Mallakhambh: October 7 to 11 Soft Tennis: October 7 to 11 Judo: October 7 to 11 Cycling (road): October 8 and 9 Wushu: October 8 to 11 Canoeing: October 10 and 11 Softball: October 7 to 11 Beach Volleyball: October 6 to 9 Volleyball: October 8 to 12

How to watch National Games 2022 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the National Games 2022 live in India can tune in to Doordarshan Sports. As for the National Games live streaming, fans can tune in to the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharti Sports.

Top stars expected to participate at 36th National Games