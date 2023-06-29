Tentative Schedule For 37th Edition Of National Games Out, Event To Take Place In Goa

The technical committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced the tentative dates of the 37th edition of the National Games. In the tentative schedule, the National Games 2023 will be played in Goa from October 25, 2023, to November 9, 2023. Goa was supposed to host the 36th edition of the National Games, however, after many postponements, Gujarat hosted the event last year. The dates of the National Games 2023 are tentative and will be confirmed once the full schedule of the event is released by the IOA.

3 things you need to know

Goa will host the 37th edition of the National Games

The Indian Olympic Association announced the dates of the National Games 2023 on June 27, 2023

The 36th edition of the National Games was held in Gujarat from 29 September to 12 October 2022

The National Games event was known as Indian Olympic Games until the year 1938. The first edition of the National Games in modern India was played in 1984 and it was hosted by New Delhi

National Games: The Olympic Games of India

In this year's edition, the tournament will have a total of more than 7,000 athletes participating from across various states of India. The athletes will participate in more than 30 sports which also include non-Olympic events.

In the 36th edition held in Gujarat last year, more than 7000 athletes had taken part in the event in more than 36 sports. Kho Kho, yogasana, and Mallakhamb made their National Games debut.

Top Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha, Dipa Karmakar, Sajan Prakash, Sania Mirza, Mirabai Chanu, Sajan Prakash, and Manu Bhaker have previously participated in various events of the National Games.

Why was Goa National Games postponed so many times?

The National Games in Goa was initially scheduled to be held in 2016 after the Kerela National Games, however, due to multiple reasons and the COVID-19 pandemic the games had to shift further. However, at last, the event was held in Gujarat last year. Services topped the medals tally with 61 gold medals followed by Maharashtra and Haryana in second and third place respectively.