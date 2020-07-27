3M Open Results: Michael Thompson Fends Off Challenge To Snatch $1,188,000 Prize Money

Michael Thompson, 35, picked up his second PGA Tour win in seven years after he birdied two of his last three holes on Sunday for a two-stroke victory in the 3M Open. Thompson finished at 19-under 265, fending off the challenge from Adam Long, who took second after going 17 under. Richy Werenski, who ended Saturday as the joint-leader with Thompson, endured a difficult Sunday at TPC Twin Cities to settle for a nine-way tie for a third-place finish.

Congratulations, Michael Thompson! 🏆



A birdie at the last to win the @3MOpen.



It's been 2,702 days since his last victory.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/FYqLyI6r5h — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 26, 2020

3M Open results, highlights

Coming into the tournament as the 151st ranked player in FedEx Cup standings, Michael Thompson bagged his second PGA Tour win in seven years after a sensational Sunday in Blaine, Minnesota. Thompson's lone prior win came at the 2013 Honda Classic. Defending champion Matthew Wolff tied for a 12th-place finish at 14 under. Adam Long, who sat outside the cut line through 34 holes, played his last 38 holes 16 under par to cement his second-place finish. Long made eight birdies during the final round. Long almost stole the show before Thompson settled the showdown in his last three shots.

Thompson's shot of the day - 40-yard bunker

40-yard bunker shots are not supposed to look this easy. 😳



Michael Thompson takes the outright lead @3MOpen. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/jjnfBk5gIk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 26, 2020

3M Open standings, prize money

The prize purse for 3M Open was $6.6 million, with all 68 participants in for a decent payday. Thompson took home a handsome $1,188,000 reward. Meanwhile, Matt Every, who finished last in the weekend tournament, was rewarded $13,794. Here's how much the top players 3M Open earned:

Placing Player Score (Par) Prize Money 1 Michael Thompson -19 $1,188,000 2 Adam Long -17 $719,400 3 Richy Werenski -16 $250,800 3= Tony Finau -16 $250,800 3= Robby Shelton -16 $250,800 3= Charles Howell III -16 $250,800 3= Emiliano Grillo -16 $250,800 3= Alex Noren -16 $250,800 3= Max Homa -16 $250,800 3= Cameron Tringale -16 $250,800 3= Charl Schwartzel -16 $250,800 12 Matthew Wolff -14 $127,050 12= Xinjun Zhang -14 $127,050 12= Bo Hoag -14 $127,050 12= Cameron Davis -14 $127,050 12= Ryan Moore -14 $127,050 12= Nick Watney -14 $127,050

