4-year Contract On Cards For Foreign And Indian Coaches Till 2024 Olympics

It is mission Olympics 2024 and 2028. And with it comes a landmark decision from the Sports Ministry. For the first time in Indian sports history, both Indian and foreign coaches are all set to get a 4-year contract till the 2024 Olympics with an aim to ensure Olympic-bound athletes are able to train consistently under the guidance of one/same coach. While in view of the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to next year, the contract of all foreign coaches has been extended till September 30, 2021, the new 4-year contract will be given on the basis of the performance of a coach and recommendation from the respective National Sports Federations.

'Our athletes will benefit'

“Coaches are the backbone of the sporting ecosystem of any country and ensuring the right coaching for our elite athletes is a vital step towards improving India’s chances in all major international tournaments, including the Olympics. This decision is part of India’s long-term roadmap for Olympic preparation for 2024 and 2028. I am confident our athletes will benefit from this," Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a statement.

Sports Authority of India informed that the 4-year contract will be reviewed annually and extended on the basis of a coach’s overall performance, indicated by the performance of athletes in major international events.

“I welcome this decision and thank the Sports Minister. This decision will also have a positive impact on the Asian Games in 2022 and the World Championships that we have in 2023, leading up to the Olympics in 2024. The continuity of coaches will surely improve the performance of athletes and ensure more medals for India," IOA president Narinder Batra said in a statement adding that, "the issue was raised at a recent meeting with him by the NSFs who requested for longer contract periods for foreign coaches. This decision will help athletes in a big way, especially during this time when they have had to go on a forced break for a few months. Frequent changing of coaches means that an athlete has to adjust to the temperament of the new coach and vice-versa. This often hampers the level of performance."

(Image credits: PTI)