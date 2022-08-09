44th Chess Olympiad Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: Schedule, Date, Timing & Guest List

After an exciting and highly contested two weeks of action at the 44th Chess Olympiad, the closing ceremony is set to take place later on Tuesday, August 9. Considering how grand the opening ceremony was with the various performances and decorations, the closing ceremony promises to be equally exciting. Here is a look at how to watch the 44th Chess Olympiad closing ceremony live in India, the schedule and the guest list for the same.

44th Chess Olympiad Closing Ceremony live streaming details

Fans wondering how to watch the closing ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad can tune in to Doordarshan TV, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Grandmasters Mihail Marin and Judit Polgar will provide live commentary for the same on the FIDE Chess Olympiad's official YouTube account, while GMs Peter Leko and Peter Svidler will provide commentary on Chess24.

As for the 44th Chess Olympiad closing ceremony live streaming, fans can tune in to Chess.com. The closing ceremony is set to begin live at 6:00 PM IST on Tuesday, August 9.

44th Chess Olympiad closing ceremony guests

The 44th Chess Olympiad closing ceremony will be held in the presence of several esteemed guests. Chess players, Union ministers, state ministers, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be in attendance. Additionally, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich and vice president GM Viswanathan Anand will also attend the closing ceremony.

And that is not it, as the event will also be attended by the head of the Asian Chess Federation, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, secretary of the All India Chess Federation (AICF), Bharat Singh Chauhan and AICF chairman, Sanjay Kapoor.

India's performance at 44th Chess Olympiad

Both India 'B' team and India 'A' Women's team won the bronze medal in the Open and Women's sections respectively. India 'B' team, which comprised three 16-year-olds in D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Raunak Sadhwani, and 18-year-old Nihal Sarin, beat Germany to finish third. Meanwhile, the women's team, which comprised Vaishali, Koneru Humphy, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkari, won the bronze after losing to the United States on the final day.